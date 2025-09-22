Oscar McInerney celebrates Brisbane's 2024 premiership win with Brandon Starcevich. Picture: AFL Photos

OSCAR McInerney hated being a talking point ahead of last year's Grand Final. Not just because he wasn't playing, but because he wasn't the only one missing out.

The 31-year-old played 25 of the first 26 games of 2024 before dislocating his shoulder in the preliminary final win over Geelong at the MCG.

Chris Fagan essentially ruled him out of the decider in his post-game press conference, before a scan on Brownlow Medal Monday confirmed what they already knew.

McInerney's misfortune was Darcy Fort's gain.

The then 31-year-old was recalled for his third game of the year – and just 36th game of his career – following a winding career that included stops at Footscray and Werribee in the VFL before getting a shot at Geelong.

Now McInerney gets his chance at personal redemption in this Saturday's Grand Final. Not that he thinks that way.

Learn More 01:17

The veteran ruckman isn't the only one. Darcy Gardiner also missed out after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament. So did Linc McCarthy, Keidean Coleman and Tom Doedee.

"It is just the nature of footy, unfortunately. We gave it our best shot and couldn't be prouder of what we achieved last year," McInerney told AFL.com.au in the rooms after the 29-point win over Collingwood on Saturday night.

"If you had told me when I first walked in the footy club that I would see my boys win a flag you would take that any day of the week when I was a naïve 21-year-old walking into a club that was struggling and rebuilding.

"I feel a bit fraudulent that there is all this news. 'Oh, Oscar', they've all got stories. Darcy Gardiner has poured his heart and soul into the club, destroyed his body every contest and now he gets his opportunity. They're the guys you want to do it for."

Oscar McInerney celebrates victory after the Semi-Final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at The Gabba on September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

That humble deflection won't surprise anyone who knows him, but for a long time this winter, McInerney looked destined to miss out again.

He played eight of the first nine games of 2025 before a back injury threatened his season. He didn't return until round 18, played three straight and then didn't get back in until the semi-final against Gold Coast.

He underplayed the severity when asked in the rooms – "It was a bit of carry on from my end" – but Brisbane GM Danny Daly expanded on his behalf, detailing how physically and psychologically draining the ordeal was.

"With his back early in the year he was really battling and couldn't even pick up his kid. He was battling some tough times mentally with that," Daly said.

Learn More 18:09

"Our medical staff had a concise plan. Some of it was missing games, some of it was missing training, some was playing VFL on reduced minutes. It was all about the end result being fit to play at this time of year. But it was tough on him."

McInerney feared he'd miss out on playing finals this year when he played VFL instead of AFL six times across the second half of the year, including the first two finals against Richmond and Box Hill, but he got to witness the potential of Ty Gallop, before the teenager kicked three goals in just his fifth game on Saturday.

"Absolutely (I was worried I'd miss out) because the team was going so well," he said.

"I went back to the VFL and really enjoyed playing with the young boys, like Ty Gallop, who played so well there and now look at the impact he's having at AFL level. Whether it was at AFL level or VFL level, I just loved coming in every day and trying to get better and try to create an opportunity."

Just like in the rooms after last year's Grand Final, McInerney gushed over Fort following the prelim. The journeyman played 18 games in 2020 in tandem with McInerney, but this year has been different. Fort has played 20 of 26 – the most of his career – with his form part of the reason McInerney was squeezed out of the 23.

"'Forty' has been incredible," he said. "Look at his last 15 weeks or so – just unbelievable – and it's a testament what he was able to do in the Grand Final. He came in and really executed a role. This year he has been a real asset for us, hopefully selection goes well and I run out there with Forty."

Cam Rayner, Darcy Fort and Darcy Wilmot after the Preliminary Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

McInerney arrived in Queensland just weeks after Chris Fagan was appointed at the start of October 2016. The Lions plucked him out of the Casey Scorpions reserves via pick No.37 in the rookie draft. Brisbane also picked Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry in the first round of the National Draft. All four have been on this journey together.

"He [Chris Fagan] has been incredible for me. Hughy and Bez also came in at the same time as Fages. To see that journey unfold over the last 10 years or so has been really special," he said.

"He wrapped his arms around all of us, wrapped his arms around me last year and through my career. I've been so lucky to be a part of it."

McInerney will wrap his arms around Berry if he doesn't get up for the Grand Final, after dislocating his shoulder again in the preliminary final. He knows, better than anyone else, what it is like to be so close to the ultimate prize, but just miss out.