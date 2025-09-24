With Lachie Neale pushing to make the most unlikeliest of comebacks in Saturday's Grand Final, we look at 11 of the biggest injury stories leading into the decider

IT WOULD not be Grand Final week without an injured player's 'race against time', but Lachie Neale's push to play in Saturday's decider might be the most significant we have seen in a long time.

Neale, who suffered a torn calf in the Lions' qualifying final loss to Geelong, has made an improbable recovery and is pushing his case strongly to feature against the Cats after completing a light training session on Tuesday.

In a Grand Final that has seen Tom Stewart (concussion) ruled out and Jarrod Berry (shoulder) injured in a preliminary final, the dual Brownlow medallist's recovery would be a triumphant story worth celebrating.

But the big injury calls don't always go in the players' favour. AFL.com.au looks back at 11 of the biggest injury stories from the past 15 years leading into Grand Finals.

Steve Johnson, 2011: Geelong d Collingwood

Geelong's star forward could hardly walk when he got out of bed during Grand Final week in 2011 after wrenching his knee in a preliminary final, changing his mind multiple times through the week about whether he would put his hand up to play. But after training with the help of painkilling injections, spending time in a hyperbaric chamber, and then calling on more injections on game day, he produced a stunning four-goal performance that turned momentum at key times. The 2007 Norm Smith medallist became a triple premiership player when the Cats could otherwise have chosen not to take the risk.

Jimmy Bartel, Steve johnson and Andrew Mackie celebrate a goal during the 2011 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Cyril Rioli, 2014: Hawthorn d Sydney

Hawthorn's star small forward suffered a hamstring tear in round 15 and almost aborted his attempts to be available for a possible Grand Final berth two weeks out. Rioli persisted, however, and made it to the start line after a 10-week push, starting in the first centre bounce and proving early on that he was fit with a flying mark attempt. The skilled goalkicker didn't make a huge impact and was substituted in the fourth quarter, overcome with emotion after completing a long road to recovery to feature in the Hawks' big win.

Cyril Rioli leaps high for the ball during the 2014 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Sydney and Hawthorn at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Gunston, 2015: Hawthorn d West Coast

The following year it was Gunston's turn to be the injury watch going into the Grand Final, with the sharpshooter facing a similar path to the one now confronting Neale. Gunston suffered an ankle injury in the qualifying final loss to West Coast, missing the next two finals. He was put through a searching fitness test early in Grand Final week and was ultimately recalled for the decider against the Eagles, kicking four goals and taking 10 marks in a terrific performance.

Luke Breust (left) and Jack Gunston celebrate after the 2015 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Hawthorn and West Coast at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Dale Morris, 2016: Western Bulldogs d Sydney

Some injury issues only come to light after the Grand Final has been played, with Western Bulldogs defender Dale Morris later revealing he had played through the 2016 finals with a broken back. Morris broke two vertebrae in his back in round 23 and pushed through September with the support of medical staff. He was on a reduced training load and spent a lot of time working away from the main group, almost missing the preliminary final. His injury made the lunging tackle on Lance Franklin in the dying minutes of the Grand Final win all the more remarkable.

Mitch McGovern, 2017: Richmond d Adelaide

Missing a Grand Final because of injury can have a lasting impact, and so it was for Mitch McGovern after he was left out of Adelaide's team for the 2017 decider because of a hamstring injury. McGovern suffered the injury early in the finals and missed the preliminary final, with the Crows ruling him out on the Wednesday of Grand Final week after he sat out sections of training. The key position player later said the decision had hurt him and played a role in him seeking a trade to Carlton.

Mitch McGovern during the 2017 preliminary final between Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval. Pictures: AFL Photos

Jeremy McGovern, 2018: West Coast d Collingwood

Twelve months later and McGovern's brother Jeremy found himself managing his own injury in Grand Final week after a crunching hit in the preliminary final that left him with an internal bleed around his lungs and ribs. The champion defender worked with the club physio and tried all sorts of methods to get moving during the week and was dramatically late for the Grand Final parade after attempting to skip it to continue his preparations. He famously played and featured in the Eagles' match-winning passage to become a premiership hero.

Phil Davis, 2019: Richmond d Greater Western Sydney

Davis spent Grand Final week in 2019 not knowing if he would play after suffering a calf injury in the preliminary final and spending the build-up in recovery mode. He was forced to complete a fitness test on the ground 90 minutes before the bounce to confirm he was ready but was ultimately beaten by Jack Riewoldt in the Giants' 89-point loss. He later revealed he had split the tendon in his calf in what would have been a six-week injury but said he had felt no impact while he was playing.

Steven May, 2021: Melbourne d Western Bulldogs

Melbourne defender Steven May grabbed at his right hamstring during the first quarter of the preliminary final against Geelong and headed to the rooms to get his leg strapped, returning to the field before eventually being substituted when the Demons had a comfortable lead. A bye before the Grand Final helped his case and he asked doctors not to reveal what scans had shown, passing the required fitness tests and taking his place. May reaggravated the issue in the second quarter of the decider but pushed through and was able to have an impact, becoming a premiership player for his second club.

Max Holmes, 2022: Geelong d Sydney

Where some clubs take calculated risks, others take the conservative route. So it was for Geelong in 2022 when Max Holmes was dropped for the Grand Final after suffering a minor hamstring strain in the preliminary final, missing out on becoming a premiership player in his second season. Holmes this week said that the injury was one that he would play through now and be selected with as a more experienced player, but the Cats chose not to take any risks at that point of his career. Mark O'Connor came into the 22 and Brandan Parfitt became substitute, with coach Chris Scott admitting Holmes was "probably 98 per cent there" but the Cats, who ultimately prevailed, needed certainty with their team.

Taylor Adams, 2023: Collingwood d Brisbane

Collingwood midfielder Taylor Adams played 23 games in 2023 but suffered a minor hamstring strain during match simulation over the semi-final weekend and missed the preliminary final. After experiencing hamstring awareness on the Tuesday of Grand Final week, he was ruled out. It was more clear cut for teammate Dan McStay, who suffered an MCL strain in the preliminary final and missed the premiership win against Brisbane. There was more heartbreak ahead for Adams, who moved to Sydney but was overlooked during the 2024 finals.

Taylor Adams hugs Darcy Moore after the 2023 AFL Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Callum Mills, 2024: Brisbane d Sydney

The dramatic injury story of last year's Grand Final week was Sydney captain Callum Mills, who suffered a minor hamstring strain at training on September 10 and missed the preliminary final. While the Swans insisted he had trained at full capacity, a joint decision was made with medical staff not to risk the skipper in the decider against Brisbane. The skipper thought he had done enough to prove himself and thought teammates would have confidence in him to get through after watching a gruelling fitness test. But he delivered the decision to them and said it was the best thing for the team.