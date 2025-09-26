Saturday's season decider won't be the first Ty Gallop and Sam Marshall have played together

Ty Gallop and Sam Marshall during the 2025 preliminary final and (inset) playing for Kawana Park Eagles in 2018. Pictures: AFL Photos/Supplied

SATURDAY'S decider won't be the first time young Brisbane Lions Ty Gallop and Sam Marshall have run out on Grand Final day together.

The teenage tyros were virtual neighbours on Queensland's Sunshine Coast when they teamed up to guide the Kawana Park Eagles to an under-12 premiership in 2018.

They played together for three seasons, and although their paths deviated when Marshall headed to Melbourne to finish his schooling, the pair of Brisbane Academy graduates re-united when the club snapped them up at last year's Telstra AFL Draft.

Now, in just their sixth and 11th AFL games respectively, Gallop and Marshall have a chance to win another Grand Final, this time to achieve the game's ultimate success.

The chances of two players being teammates at a small club 90 minutes north of Brisbane getting that opportunity in their first season in the AFL are astronomical.

Sam Marshall (front row, centre) and Ty Gallop (back row, second from left) at Kawana Park Eagles Football Club. Picture: Kawana Park Eagles FC

"Not a lot of boys come out of the Sunshine Coast and end up on an AFL list," Gallop told AFL.com.au.

"For us to play our junior footy together and now be doing this here is not something I take for granted."

Gallop grew up in Seaford, Victoria, before his family moved north when he was nine years old.

For much of his youth he was a fan of the round ball game, but that changed at the age of 12 when he decided to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Bae.

Ty Gallop celebrates a goal during the semi-final between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba on September 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's a big footy head. He loves it. He's obsessed," Gallop said.

"You always look up to your big brother. He was playing footy, and I wanted to be like him, so I started playing too.

"He was a pretty talented footballer, but his knees gave out on him, but I just looked up to him. He was playing footy, and I wanted to do the same thing."

So, Gallop signed up for Kawana Park, where he would meet his future Lions teammate.

Sam Marshall (third from left) and Ty Gallop (fifth from left) at Kawana Park Eagles Football Club. Picture: Kawana Park Eagles FC

Brisbane's hard-running wingman recalls the relationship between the pair.

"We got on with each other really well, we were good mates," Marshall said.

"It was cool to kick it down the line and he'd just mark it every time.

"He was playing a bit of ruck, but I was pretty tall at 12, maybe a bit taller than him. He's overtaken me now.

"It is pretty special to be playing in a Grand Final together. It's just awesome how it's worked out and I'm so excited for what's to come."

Gallop and Marshall are the latest success stories to come from the Sunshine Coast.

Learn More 00:42

Eric Hipwood blazed the trail from that part of the country, and along with Jack Payne, were integral members of last year's premiership.

Gallop's progression over the past two years has been incredible. After going through a period where he wasn't sure he was good enough to make it to the AFL, the powerfully-built key forward doubled down and had a huge 2024.

He excelled for the Allies at the Marsh National Under-18 Championships, was the QAFL Rookie of the Year in just half a season for Maroochydore, and then was outstanding in his VFL debut for Brisbane in a preliminary final.

At the same time, Marshall was having similar success 1600km south. He was named an under-18 All-Australian and then best afield in Sandringham's Coates Talent League Grand Final win.

Sam Marshall during Brisbane's preliminary final against Collingwood in 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Solidifying their spots in Brisbane's senior team late in the season, Marshall and Gallop suddenly have another chance to win a premiership together.

"The last 12 months have been crazy," Gallop said.

"I haven't had the opportunity to sit back and reflect. At the end of the year, it will be good to look back at how far I've come.

"I can't wait for Saturday."