Take a look at the participants in the 2025 Telstra Half-Time Sprint

Beau McCreery and Toby Greene. Pictures: AFL Photos

SEVEN AFL stars, an Olympian and a sprint sensation will feature in the Telstra Half-Time Sprint during the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final on Saturday.

Where previously the sprint has involved a player from all 18 clubs, this year's race will be a one-off dash between eight runners.

Toby Greene, Nick Blakey, Beau McCreery (last year's winner), Jack Higgins, Murphy Reid Maurice Rioli and Jed Walter will all take part, with Olympic medallist and international boxer Harry Garside to be the eighth runner in the race.

Sprint star Gout Gout will also be there to fire the starting gun, while broadcasting legend Bruce McAvaney will call the race live on Channel 7 and 7plus.

"It would’ve been great to be playing on Saturday but I'm excited to be part of the biggest day on the AFL calendar racing in the Telstra Half-Time Sprint," Greater Western Sydney captain Greene said.

"Can't wait to go up against Harry, and hopefully the boys can impress Gout!"

Telstra will make a $5,000 donation to the winner's junior football club.

2025 Telstra Half-Time Sprint

Maurice Rioli (Richmond)

Jed Walter (Gold Coast)

Toby Greene (Greater Western Sydney)

Beau McCreery (Collingwood)

Nick Blakey (Sydney)

Jack Higgins (St Kilda)

Murphy Reid (Fremantle)

Harry Garside

Starter: Gout Gout

Commentator: Bruce McAvaney