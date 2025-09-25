Geelong midfielders Jack Bowes and Jhye Clark on the unusual 2022 trade that has paid off in spades

IT WAS the double-for-nothing trade that has Geelong on the cusp of a dynasty.

Back in 2022, not even a month after the Cats had claimed their fourth flag of the century and their second under Chris Scott, came a set of circumstances that perfectly aligned with the club's hopes of another tilt at success. All they needed to do was put together a convincing pitch.

Up on the Gold Coast, the Suns were under salary cap pressure and had told midfielder Jack Bowes – who had two years remaining on a heavily back-ended contract worth around $1.6 million – to explore his options elsewhere.

To sweeten the deal, and to entice rival clubs to take on the remainder of Bowes' contract, the Suns got AFL approval to attach their No.7 draft pick alongside their former Academy talent in a deal that became known across the competition as a 'salary dump'.

The chase for Bowes quickly escalated. Geelong, Hawthorn and Essendon immediately jumped to the front of the queue. But for the Cats, who had long held an interest in the midfielder, the prospect was doubly enticing. The No.7 pick would also put them in the frame to land talented Geelong Falcons prospect Jhye Clark at the draft.

Ultimately, Bowes chose Geelong and the rest is history. While he has become an integral part of the side that's led the Cats back to the Grand Final, Clark has also played his role and has enjoyed his own set of crucial moments as the side's super sub throughout their finals campaign.

"It feels like a while ago now," Bowes told AFL.com.au this week.

"To be here, in my third year, and to feel like we're building something special as a team with so many young players coming through … to get a chance at it and to feel like you've contributed to that, it's special.

"It's funny. If I came and we won it in my first year, I don't know if it would feel the same. We obviously missed finals that first year and we had to go back to the drawing board and improve on a lot of things. To get this opportunity to have a crack on the last day, it's all you can ask for."

For Bowes, that 2022 campaign was a whirlwind. While a pre-season shoulder injury limited the midfielder to just five senior appearances, he was happy and settled at Gold Coast, having graduated through the club's Academy system six years earlier.

And then it all flipped. Contracted through until his free agency campaign at the end of 2024, he was told at his exit interview to seek opportunities elsewhere. Suddenly, the prospect of leaving Queensland became very real.

The fact Gold Coast was willing to attach a No.7 pick to his trade – the Suns only got a future third-round selection back from the Cats, such was their desire to get his money off the books – also left him questioning his value as an AFL footballer. But that value was revived the minute he met with Geelong.

"It was a tough year personally," Bowes said.

"I did my shoulder in the pre-season and I only played about five or six games at AFL level. Obviously, in the background, there were things going on that I didn't really know too much about.

"Getting told to explore my options at the end of that year, it was tough to deal with. But it was a blessing in disguise, in a way. After that, it was nice in a sense to have other teams interested and to know that I still felt valued.

"Geelong had always shown an interest that year through [player agent] Robbie D'Orazio and my management. Having chats with 'Danger' was pretty cool, too, he was involved in the process.

"I always felt they had my best interests at heart, Geelong. It's been a blessing in disguise, because they've been so good since I came here. The organisation has been great and it's just given me a whole new perspective on life and footy. I can't believe it."

Clark couldn't believe it, either. Having enjoyed an impressive junior campaign with the Geelong Falcons, where he was the Coates Talent League side's captain, the teenager had entrenched himself as a likely top-10 pick and had finally got to the stage of the year where he was assessing his potential new homes.

Gold Coast had picks No.5 and No.7 heading into the Trade Period and a move interstate loomed large, while Hawthorn had the No.6 selection and had also been touted as a possible destination.

Then, in an instant, the Bowes situation developed and the prospect of staying in Geelong – and joining the Cats, who most of his family had long supported – became a realistic chance.

"I was very fortunate," Clark told AFL.com.au this week.

"When the news came in that the trade might be happening, I was very happy. It's a huge privilege to play for your hometown club and I was very lucky to stay home with family and friends. Hopefully, now I'll be playing in a Grand Final. I remember what the town was like in 2022, it was crazy. Hopefully, we can do the same this weekend."

Clark and the Cats made sense. Last weekend, he was one of six Geelong locals in the club's preliminary final team alongside Patrick Dangerfield, Tom Stewart, Gryan Miers, Tom Atkins and Jack Henry.

Knowing the Cats often look in their own backyard for talent – Toby Conway, Mitch Knevitt, Oli Wiltshire, Jed Bews, Xavier Ivisic, Ollie Henry, Joe Pike and Ted Clohesy are other Geelong locals on the club's list – the move into pick No.7 gave Clark an instant sense of excitement.

"Half of my family are Geelong," Clark said.

"The messages in that group chat have been going off this week. It does mean a lot, being from Geelong and representing your hometown. There are so many of my friends and family that support the club, so it does put that extra kick in it."

Dangerfield, a Geelong Falcons graduate himself, played an integral part in the whole situation developing. When the Cats first registered an interest in Bowes earlier in that year, it was 'Danger' who reached out to Gold Coast's youngster about the prospect of a move.

The pair then met at Crown Casino just before Geelong's best and fairest, only a few days after the Cats had been crowned the 2022 premiers, with Dangerfield selling the vision of how more success would soon be on the horizon.

Dangerfield also acted as the tour guide for Bowes during his first visit to GMHBA Stadium later in that week and has been his young midfield partner's biggest mentor across his first three seasons and 59 games for the club.

"He's been great," Bowes said.

"He's obviously one of the greatest to play the game and he's got tremendous insight. It's amazing how much of a fierce competitor he is on the field, but off the field he's actually a relaxed and laidback guy. He's pretty jovial. He's also someone I've admired and looked up to. He's not the only one, but he's certainly been a big part of my time here."

Bowes is now a certain starter for Saturday's Grand Final against Brisbane. Clark, having been Geelong's substitute for both its qualifying and preliminary final victories, is also expected to retain his spot in the 23. Whether he starts in place of the sidelined Stewart is another question.

But, after the pair enjoyed and endured a chaotic couple of months towards the end of 2022, one thing is certain. Both are going to relish the opportunity of featuring on the game's biggest stage this weekend.

"It's just special to enjoy it with everyone else," Bowes said.

"Just reflecting on it, and getting so many messages from family and friends, just hearing what they had to say about our childhoods growing up and dreaming of this moment … I'm just going to lap it up. The open training session (on Monday) was a good start. I haven't experienced anything like that. It's just been so cool."