COLLINGWOOD assistant coach Scott Selwood will depart the Magpies to spend time away from the game in 2026 to travel and explore other opportunities, while Josh Fraser is set to move to Carlton.



Selwood has spent the past six seasons at the AIA Centre but has made the decision to step away from football following an incredibly challenging year for him and his family.

The 35-year-old informed Collingwood coach Craig McRae ahead of the finals, before telling the players this week after the Magpies' preliminary final loss to Brisbane on Saturday.

Selwood started as a development coach before coaching the midfield alongside Hayden Skipworth in the 2023 premiership year, then coaching the forwards.

Fraser stepped up in Selwood's absence midway through the year and continued in the closing months of the season when the former West Coast and Geelong midfielder returned to the club.

The former Collingwood and Gold Coast ruckman is set to join Michael Voss' coaching department in 2026.

Fraser spent five years working in development and coaching the VFL team at the Blues before returning in 2023.