Lachie Neale ahead of the 2025 Toyota Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Welcome to Grand Final Day - the biggest and best day on the AFL calendar.

This year's AFL season decider pits Geelong against Brisbane, two of this century's most successful teams, against one another as they look to add another premiership cup to their trophy cabinets.

Ahead of the big game, global superstar Snoop Dogg will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment, which begins from 1.25pm AEST.

And for those who can't wait until the first bounce to get a taste of Grand Final Day footy, the best young players eligible for the 2026 Telstra AFL Draft will be showcased in the Marsh AFL Futures Boys game from 9.30am AEST.

We'll bring you all the news and colour from the build-up to the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final throughout Saturday morning in our live blog below.