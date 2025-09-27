Key forward shows stunning speed to upset rivals in Telstra Half-Time Sprint

Jed Walter wins the 2025 Telstra Half-Time Sprint ahead of Beau McCreery. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's Jed Walter has emerged a stunning winner of the 2025 Telstra Half-Time Sprint, edging past Magpie Beau McCreery and Tiger Maurice Rioli jnr.

Walter made a strong start and led by halfway, with McCreery right on his hammer and Rioli not far behind.

The Suns forward held on for victory, watched on by teenage sprint sensation Gout Gout, who fired the starter's gun.

A speedy Sun ☀️



Jed Walter takes out the 2025 @Telstra Half-Time Sprint 🏃‍♂️ #AFLGF pic.twitter.com/YPBPkq7tav — AFL (@AFL) September 27, 2025

Sydney's Nick Blakey recovered from a slow start to finish fourth, followed by St Kilda's Jack Higgins, GWS captain Toby Greene and Fremantle's Murphy Reid.

Olympic boxing bronze medallist Harry Garside rounded out the field in eighth.