After a rollercoaster season, Lions forward Charlie Cameron produced his best performance of the year at the perfect time

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal for Brisbane in the 2025 Grand Final against Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

FOUR-GOAL Grand Final hero Charlie Cameron said some simple advice helped him uncork his best performance of an up and down 2025 when it mattered most.

Since heading north to the Lions at the end of 2017, Cameron has been one of the best small forwards in the AFL, regularly topping 50 goals a season.

However, this year has been a battle, with the 31-year-old dynamo going goalless in 10 of his 25 games to boot just 32 majors for the year.

But against Geelong on Saturday, it was the Cameron of old. He landed one pearler from the right boundary line in the second quarter and then was part of a blistering third quarter from his team, adding two more.

Speaking to AFL.com.au post-match, Cameron said he changed his mindset heading into September on the back of some advice from Lions mentors, including former basketball Olympian, Phil Smyth.

"It's been an up and down year, and not to my standards, so I thought I'd just keep chipping away, and just listen to inside the four walls," he said.

"I do cop it a bit, as a small forward … but I guess it's about growing and learning and trying (not) to listen to the outside media.

"It's hard when you've got a lot of platforms here and there. But coming into finals, I had a great chat about just doing the fundamentals, and getting back to enjoying footy."

Cameron said he was encouraged to "go out there and have fun, smile" and "play like a kid again".

Following a two-disposal outing in the qualifying final against Geelong, Cameron's form headed north without necessarily getting the scoreboard rewards.

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during the third quarter of Brisbane's win over Geelong in the 2025 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

He kicked three behinds from 14 disposals against Gold Coast, then kicked 1.1 from 15 against Collingwood, but just as importantly laid five tackles.

"I just tried to strip it back, and go back to bringing my pressure and being quick on my feet," Cameron said.

"I got some opportunities … and knew Grand Finals are based on moments, and that third quarter, I thought I just had moments where I'd have an impact, and I did."

Cameron was full of praise for coach Chris Fagan, saying Brisbane's belief built as the year wore on, particularly in trusting its younger players.

"We knew we were a great side, and we're a great team on the road, and we showed that this year," he said.

"I think we had more wins on the road than at the Gabba. And it's a credit to the young blokes, giving a lot of energy.

"Ty Gallop in the Gold Coast game and the Collingwood game had some big moments, and we sort of feed off that.

"Something we really built up today as forwards, is if you get a contest, bring the ball to ground. It's a tough year, tough draw, but we accepted it, and we kept rocking and rolling.

"It's been a tough year, and a long one, but I think this is the sacrifice [you give] for the ultimate goal, the premiership."