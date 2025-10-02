Josh Dunkley has won his first Brisbane B&F ahead of star midfield mates

Josh Dunkley after the Grand Final between Brisbane and Geelong at Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

JOSH Dunkley has won his first Merrett-Murray Medal as Brisbane's best and fairest player for 2025 on Thursday night.

The triple-premiership midfielder polled 79 votes to edge out fellow vice-captain Hugh McCluggage (75) and two-time Norm Smith Medal winner Will Ashcroft (71).

Co-captain Harris Andrews was fourth (70) in the club's back-to-back premiership campaign.

The gong caps a brilliant season for Dunkley, who was named in the 44-strong All-Australian squad and was also announced as the AFLPA Most Courageous Player.

Josh Dunkley with coach Chris Fagan after the Grand Final between Brisbane and Geelong at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Coach Chris Fagan described the 28-year-old as the best defensive midfielder he's ever seen earlier this year, averaging 25 disposals and eight tackles a game in a show of his two-way attitude.

"Most midfielders are good at winning the ball, but Josh combines this ability with a hunger to attack the defensive side of the game that I have rarely seen," Fagan said.

"He constantly leads the team in tackles and defensive acts and has everyone's respect and admiration.

"He cares deeply about team performance and culture, he's always looking for ways to help others and if he thinks something needs attention, he will always let the coaches know.

"It is no mistake we've played in three Grand Finals since he arrived at the club."

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal for Brisbane against Geelong in the 2025 Toyota Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

In finishing runner-up, McCluggage stood on the podium for a sixth time without having won the top award.

Young half-backs Jaspa Fletcher and Darcy Wilmot rounded out the top five in just their third and fourth seasons respectively.

Top 10 Merrett-Murray Medal

1. Josh Dunkley - 79 votes

2. Hugh McCluggage - 75

3. Will Ashcroft - 71

4. Harris Andrews - 70

=5. Jaspa Fletcher - 64

=5. Darcy Wilmot - 64

=7. Dayne Zorko - 61

=7. Zac Bailey - 61

9. Cam Rayner - 60

10. Jarrod Berry - 54