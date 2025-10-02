Connor Budarick has requested a trade from Gold Coast to a Victorian rival

Connor Budarick in action during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast defender Connor Budarick has requested a trade to the Western Bulldogs.

The 24-year-old managed 19 games in Damien Hardwick's Suns team this year, including both finals, playing predominantly as a pressure forward to take his career total to 55 from six seasons.

He has recovered from two knee reconstructions during his career, with the first injury coming in round two, 2021, and the second occurring in round 16, 2022.

Connor Budarick has requested a trade to the Western Bulldogs. @AFLcomau @traderadio — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) October 2, 2025

AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge reported in Monday's Inside Trading that both the Bulldogs and North Melbourne were interested in the Suns Academy product.

Brisbane and Essendon had both looked at Budarick, while Gold Coast had put forward a two-year contract that would have taken him through to his free agency year.