Max Holmes has won the Cats' best and fairest again

Max Holmes celebrates a goal during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane on September 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG star Max Holmes has gone back-to-back to win another Carji Greeves Medal.

Holmes claimed the Cats' best and fairest again with 175 votes, to beat out gun teammates Bailey Smith (155) and Jeremy Cameron (145).

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The 23-year-old played every game as the Cats made the Grand Final in 2025, averaging a career-high 26.9 disposals and 4.6 clearances.

Holmes was adjudged the Cats' best by the coaches in five games – against Brisbane (round three), Gold Coast (round 13), Essendon (round 14), Port Adelaide (round 21) and Brisbane (Grand Final).

Smith capped off a consistent year, his first at the Cats, to finish as runner-up after playing 23 games.

Cameron, the 2022 Carji Greeves medallist, finished third after winning the Coleman Medal this year.

Jeremy Cameron runs with the ball under pressure from Darcy Gardiner during the Qualifying Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Atkins and Mark Blicavs were joint recipients of the Tom Harley Best Club Person Award, which is voted by the players and is awarded to those who demonstrate outstanding care for teammates.

Defender Connor O'Sullivan was named Best Young Player after playing in 25 games this season.

2025 Carji Greeves Medal

1. Max Holmes – 175 votes

2. Bailey Smith – 155

3. Jeremy Cameron – 145

4. Tom Atkins – 141

5. Mark Blicavs – 122

6. Gryan Miers – 121

7. Ollie Dempsey – 116

8. Zach Guthrie – 111

9. Shaun Mannagh – 110

10. Patrick Dangerfield – 109