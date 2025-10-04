Caleb Serong has won the Dockers' best and fairest once again

Caleb Serong celebrates a goal during Fremantle's clash against Port Adelaide in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE star Caleb Serong has won the 2025 Doig Medal, creating history as only the second player to be crowned as the Dockers' club champion in three consecutive seasons.

Serong polled 213 votes to come from behind and win from star midfielder Andrew Brayshaw (195), who finished runner-up to his co vice-captain for the third consecutive season.

Key forward Josh Treacy (187), ruck/midfielder Luke Jackson (179) and All-Australian defender Jordan Clark (156) rounded out the top five, with powerful forward Pat Voss (122) recording a top-10 finish after his terrific season.

Serong became the first player since champion forward Matthew Pavlich (2005-2008) to win three consecutive Doig Medals in an outstanding season that also saw him rewarded with All-Australian selection for the third straight year.

The 24-year-old ranked No.1 in the AFL for centre clearances (3.8 a game) and equal second for overall clearances (8.2), setting club records for the most inside 50s (134) and clearances (197) in a season.

Serong stood up in big games and was outstanding in the elimination final loss to Gold Coast with 35 disposals and 13 clearances, also winning a record-equalling fourth Glendinning-Allan Medal as best afield in the round three Western Derby.

Learn More 02:02

He fought through heavy opposition attention to become an even more prolific contested ball-winner, even if his overall disposals (27.4) were slightly down on 2023-24.

The brilliant midfielder now sits alongside champion onballers Nat Fyfe (2013, 2014, 2019) and Peter Bell (2001, 2003, 2004) as a three-time medallist, second to six-time winner Pavlich.

Brayshaw, who won the Doig Medal in 2022 and led the count going into round 17 on Saturday night, became the first Fremantle player to finish runner-up in three consecutive seasons.

Arguably the game's best two-way midfielder, Brayshaw was selected in the All-Australian squad and shared the captaincy with Serong throughout 2025 when skipper Alex Pearce was sidelined.

Andrew Brayshaw kicks the ball during the Elimination Final between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Treacy enjoyed a terrific season to finish in the top three for the first time, booting 44 goals to back up his breakout 2024 season, while Jackson was awarded fourth place after showing his incredible versatility and playing as a genuine midfielder at stages.

Clark produced a career-best campaign and was among the AFL's best half-backs, finishing fifth and earning All-Australian selection for the first time.

In other awards, 2025 Telstra AFL Rising Star Murphy Reid was recognised for his brilliant debut season with the Beacon Award as the club's most promising young player, while Pearce received the Players' Player Award for his ability to lead and unite the team.

Murphy Reid poses with the 2025 AFL Rising Star medal at Crown Promenade. Picture: Getty Images

Voss was named the Dockers' best clubman for his dedication to improvement and giving back to the club's charity, the Purple Hands Foundation.

Life membership was awarded to former club president Dale Alcock, long-time media manager Luke Morfesse, dedicated property manager Paul Salis, and Brayshaw, who passed the 150-game milestone during the season.

The Dockers' voting system involves coach Justin Longmuir and assistants Jaymie Graham, Jade Rawlings and Joel Corey each awarding players five, four, three, two, one votes after an AFL match, including finals. The maximum a player can poll in one match is 20 votes.

2025 Doig Medal

1. Caleb Serong – 213 votes

2. Andrew Brayshaw – 195

3. Josh Treacy – 187

4. Luke Jackson – 179

5. Jordan Clark – 156

6. Brennan Cox – 152

7. Michael Frederick – 133

8. Sam Switkowki – 125

9. Pat Voss – 122

10. Heath Chapman – 122