After a stunning debut season as a half-forward, Fremantle's Murphy Reid hasn't been shy about his desire to spend more time in the midfield next year

Murphy Reid poses with the 2025 AFL Rising Star medal at Crown Promenade. Picture: Getty Images

RISING Star winner Murphy Reid has plans to break into Fremantle's star-studded midfield.

A night after being crowned as the League's best rookie - the fourth Dockers player to win a Telstra AFL Rising Star award - Reid is already plotting how to become better and help the club progress deeper in finals.

Despite not receiving a Rising Star nomination in round one, the 19-year-old virtually had the award wrapped up early after a stunning debut game.

After a quiet first-half in round one against Geelong, Reid kicked four goals in a memorable third-quarter blitz at GMHBA Stadium.

But after starting his AFL career primarily as a half-forward, booting 25 goals in 24 games, last year's first-round draftee wants to join Dockers stars Caleb Serong and Andrew Brayshaw in the midfield.

Learn More 01:24

Reid said he discussed the move with coach Justin Longmuir during his exit meeting.

"I'll probably do a bit of work through there in the pre-season, build up my craft at AFL level in the midfield, because that's where I want to spend my time in the future," he said on Tuesday.

"I reckon you'll see me there a little bit more next year, which would be good."

Reid is well aware the transition won't happen immediately and will need to work seriously hard to get there.

"I'll need to get physically stronger and build up my mental game in that aspect," he said.

"A lot that goes into learning to be a forward and some midfield stuff as well.

"Probably my running power as well.

"It's different getting tackled more and high-speed efforts."

Learn More 01:36

Fremantle is still coming to terms with its devastating one-point elimination-final loss against Gold Coast.

It was the Dockers' first final since 2022 and they entered the match as hot favourites.

"It was pretty tough to go out the way that we did in my first final, Reid said.

"It was great to be out there and I thought we were going to get over the line when we got in front in the last quarter, but it wasn't meant to be.

"It definitely fired all of us up to want to be there and hopefully in the next couple of years we're going in the right direction."

RISING SUN Record-breaking Rowell storms to maiden Brownlow Medal

YOUR CLUB'S BROWNLOW Total votes, top fives and more

SHOCK RESULTS Nasiah stunner, when Rowell looked destined to win

BROWNLOW TRACKER See every vote from every game

TALKING POINTS Laughter at shock result, Daicos takes unwanted record

RISING STAR In a hurry, but never rushed: The making of Murphy Reid

MOTY/GOTY Towering Bulldog, Suns captain win Mark and Goal of the Year

JIM STYNES AWARD Lions skipper honoured for work with Beyond DV

GALLERY All the pics from the 2025 Brownlow Medal red carpet

BROWNLOW HUB Previews, live leaderboards and more