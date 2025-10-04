Jack Gunston celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's preliminary final against Geelong on September 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEEKS before his 34th birthday, veteran forward Jack Gunston has been rewarded for a career-best season with a second Peter Crimmins Medal at Crown Palladium on Saturday night.

Gunston became a two-time All-Australian in August and now a two-time best-and-fairest winner after polling 157 votes to hold off half-back Karl Amon (140) and Dylan Moore (136) in a tight count.

After winning his first Peter Crimmins Medal in 2020, Gunston booted 73 goals from 23 appearances in 2025 to help Hawthorn reach a preliminary final.

To make that output even more impressive, Gunston wasn't picked in Hawthorn's 23 in the first two rounds and was left in Melbourne for the trip to the Northern Territory in round 10.

Gunston booted multiple goals 20 times this year, slotting a career-high seven goals twice, plus a bag of six, and five in the semi-final win over Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.

Amon finished on the podium for the first time in his career after an ultra-consistent campaign by the 30-year-old.

Karl Amon celebrates a goal during Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Moore finished on the podium again, ahead of 2024 Peter Crimmins medallist Jai Newcombe, who was named the best finals player.

Jack Ginnivan was recognised for a brilliant return to form after a slow start with equal fifth spot alongside Blake Hardwick.

Josh Battle was named the most courageous after securing a maiden All-Australian blazer in his first season at Waverley Park.

In voting, coaches gave one vote to players who played their role or beat their opponent, two to those who had a significant influence on the game and three to the best player or players on the ground.

2025 Peter Crimmins Medal

1. Jack Gunston – 157 votes

2. Karl Amon – 140

3. Dylan Moore – 136

4. Jai Newcombe – 126

=5. Blake Hardwick – 120

=5. Jack Ginnivan – 120

7. Josh Battle – 119

8. Jarman Impey – 108

9. Nick Watson – 102

=10. Lloyd Meek – 99

=10. Mabior Chol – 99

2025 Peter Crimmins Medal club award winners

Most Improved: Josh Ward

Most Courageous: Josh Battle

Best Clubman: Will Day

Community Leadership Award: Luke Breust

Lethal Award: Jack Gunston

Most Promising: Calsher Dear

Best Finals Player: Jai Newcombe