The AFL has announced the top 10 results from athletic testing conducted at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft Combine and Telstra AFLW Draft Combine.

This year’s testing was held at the State Netball and Hockey Centre, with Combine participants completing the standing vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20m sprint and agility test. A 2km time trial was earlier completed at the AIA Centre.

Among the highlights of this year’s Telstra AFLW Draft Combine was the Gold Coast Academy’s Alannah Welsh running the second-fastest time produced in the 2km time trial, just five seconds behind the record set by Sarah Poustie last year.

Meanwhile, Eastern Ranges speedster Asher Fearn-Wannan recorded the second-quickest time in the agility test, only just missing the record of 8.170 seconds set by Zimmorlei Farquharson in 2020.

In the AFL Draft Combine, Eastern Ranges premiership livewire Lachlan Dovaston produced the fourth-fastest time recorded in the agility test, completing the course in 7.794 seconds.

All testing at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine and Telstra AFLW Draft Combine was conducted by Rookie Me, the official Athletic Testing Partner of the AFL’s Talent Pathways.

The winners of all tests were awarded a gift voucher courtesy of Puma.

Below are the top 10 results from each of the tests conducted at this year’s national Draft Combine events.

BOYS

2km time trial

Name

State

Clubs

Time (min:sec)

Jack Dalton

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons/East Malvern Knights

5:53

Sam Grlj

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers/Old Camberwell

5:59

Louis Emmett

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers/Glen Iris

6:07

Cameron Nairn

SA

Central District/Willaton

6:13

Beau Addinsall

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh

6:15

Willem Duursma

VIC C

Gippsland Power/Foster

6:19

Fred Rodriguez

WA

South Fremantle/Fremantle City Dockers

6:20

Daniel Annable

QLD

Brisbane Lions Academy/Redland-Victoria Point

6:21

Cooper Duff-Tytler

VIC M

Calder Cannons/Woodend-Hesket

6:21

Aidan Schubert

SA

Central District/Gawler Central

6:21
20m sprint

Name

State

Clubs

Time (sec)

Oskar Taylor

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/South Belgrave

2.823

Tylah Williams

WA

Swan Districts/Redcliffe

2.892

Hunter Holmes

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers/Old Melburnians

2.895

Avery Thomas

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Launceston

2.898

Thomas Burton

VIC M

Western Jets/Point Cook

2.915

Noah Roberts-Thomson

SA

Sturt/Unley

2.916

Blake Thredgold

SA

Sturt/Payneham Norwood Union

2.918

Cooper Duff-Tytler

VIC M

Calder Cannons/Woodend-Hesket

2.922

Sam Grlj

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers/Old Camberwell

2.926

Max King

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/Cardiff

2.929
Agility

Name

State

Clubs

Time (sec)

Lachlan Dovaston

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Blackburn

7.794

Oskar Taylor

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/South Belgrave

7.840

Xavier Taylor

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/East Ringwood

7.869

Tylah Williams

WA

Swan Districts/Redcliffe

7.878

Avery Thomas

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Launceston

7.887

Noah Roberts-Thomson

SA

Sturt/Unley

8.024

Jacob Farrow

WA

West Perth/Joondalup Kinross

8.034

Jevan Phillipou

SA

Woodville-West Torrens/PHOS Camden

8.089

Zeke Uwland

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh

8.108

Harry Kyle

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/UNSW-ES Bulldogs

8.116
Vertical jump

Name

State

Clubs

Height (cm)

Max King

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/Cardiff

80

Avery Thomas

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Launceston

75

Zeke Uwland

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh

75

Thomas Burton

VIC M

Western Jets/Point Cook

74

Lachlan Dovaston

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Blackburn

74

Leon Kickett

WA

Swan Districts/South Bunbury

74

Koby Coulson

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Broadbeach

72

Beau Addinsall

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh

71

Harry Kyle

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/UNSW-ES Bulldogs

71

Blake Thredgold

SA

Sturt/Payneham Norwood Union

71
Running vertical jump

Name

State

Clubs

Height (cm)

Harry Kyle

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/UNSW-ES Bulldogs

98

Zeke Uwland

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh

95

Jevan Phillipou

SA

Woodville-West Torrens/PHOS Camden

90

Lachlan Dovaston

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Blackburn

89

Max King

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/Cardiff

89

Blake Thredgold

SA

Sturt/Payneham Norwood Union

89

Beau Addinsall

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh

88

Tylah Williams

WA

Swan Districts/Redcliffe

88

Willem Duursma

VIC C

Gippsland Power/Foster

87

Jack Dalton

VIC M

Sandringham Dragons/East Malvern Knights

84

Mitch Marsh

SA

West Adelaide/Kangarilla

84

Avery Thomas

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Launceston

84

 GIRLS

2km time trial

Name

State

Clubs

Time (min:sec)

Alannah Welsh

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

7:07

Mikayla Nurse

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

7:18

Juliet Kelly

WA

Claremont/Marist

7:21

Chloe Bown

VIC M

Oakleigh Chargers/Kew Comets

7:33

Alex Neyland

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton

7:40

Georja Davies

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

7:43

Mia Anderson

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Clarence

7:49

Mischa Barwin

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale

7:50

Olivia Wolmarans

WA

Subiaco/Mt Hawthorn Cardinals

7:50

Aoife Horisk

IRE

County Tyrone/Errigan Ciaran

7:51
20m sprint

Name

State

Clubs

Time (sec)

Aoife Horisk

IRE

County Tyrone/Errigan Ciaran

3.148

Mary-Kate Lynch

IRE

County Meath/Summerhill

3.169

Mikayla Nurse

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

3.207

Lucy Waye

SA

West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints

3.209

Asher Fearn-Wannan

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Blackburn

3.227

Alicia Blizard

WA

East Fremantle/Willatton

3.237

Josephine Bamford

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles

3.243

Eloise Mackereth

SA

Glenelg/Plympton

3.250

Madeline Quinn

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/UTS Bats

3.258

Scarlett Johnson

VIC M

Northern Knights/Eltham

3.286
Agility

Name

State

Clubs

Time (sec)

Asher Fearn-Wannan

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Blackburn

8.300

Alex Neyland

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton

8.500

Scarlett Johnson

VIC M

Northern Knights/Eltham

8.538

Alicia Blizard

WA

East Fremantle/Willatton

8.549

Priya Bowering

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale

8.569

Lucy Waye

SA

West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints

8.594

Mikayla Nurse

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

8.632

Lily Baxter

SA

South Adelaide/Victor Harbor

8.660

Nalu Brothwell

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring

8.660

Mia Russo

WA

West Perth/Wanneroo

8.666
Vertical jump

Name

State

Clubs

Height (cm)

Priya Bowering

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale

59

Alex Neyland

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton

57

Josephine Bamford

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles

55

Dekota Baron

QLD

Gold Coast Suns/Southport

55

Asher Fearn-Wannan

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Blackburn

55

Lucy Waye

SA

West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints

55

Mia Anderson

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Clarence

53

Mizuki Brothwell

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring

51

Olivia Wolmarans

WA

Subiaco/Mt Hawthorn Cardinals

51

Mikayla Nurse

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

50
Running vertical jump

Name

State

Clubs

Height (cm)

Asher Fearn-Wannan

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Blackburn

73

Alex Neyland

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton

73

Priya Bowering

TAS

Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale

66

Josephine Bamford

VIC M

Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles

65

Dekota Baron

QLD

Gold Coast Suns/Southport

65

Madeline Quinn

NSW

Sydney Swans Academy/UTS Bats

64

Mizuki Brothwell

VIC C

Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring

63

Georja Davies

QLD

Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport

63

Scarlett Johnson

VIC M

Northern Knights/Eltham

63

Lucy Waye

SA

West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints

63

Top 10 results from the Telstra AFL State Draft Combines and Telstra AFLW Draft Combines will be announced following the completion of this weekend’s state Combine events in Adelaide and Perth.

AFL & ROOKIE ME PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT

The AFL is pleased to announce Rookie Me as the official Athletic Testing Partner of the AFL’s Talent Pathways.

The partnership will see Rookie Me continue to conduct all athletic testing and anthropometry at the Telstra AFL/W Draft Combines through to at least 2027.

Rookie Me will also manage pre-season testing for all state under-18s competitions – including the Coates Talent League, SANFL U18 and WAFL Colts – and the northern Academies.

AFL Head of Talent Nicky Couston said: “The AFL is pleased to continue our near decade-long relationship with Rookie Me, which has been formalised as the official Athletic Testing Partner of the AFL’s Talent Pathways.

“Rookie Me has been a trusted and reliable supplier in the delivery of athletic testing and anthropometry at the AFL and AFLW Draft Combines and pre-season testing days and we look forward to working with the Rookie Me team to continue to evolve these events in coming years.

“The data delivered by Rookie Me plays a crucial role in assisting player development by identifying strengths and areas for improvement, as well enabling club recruiters to track performance over the course of a player’s journey in the AFL Talent Pathway.”

Rookie Me Chief Executive Officer Adham Dimachki said: “Partnering with the AFL Talent Pathways aligns perfectly with our mission to empower athletes by providing every athlete with a fair opportunity to be identified.

“Our reliable data helps the industry make informed and confident data-driven decisions, with talent identification and squad selections nationwide.

“We look forward to continuing to support emerging talent through the AFL and AFLW pathways and are excited to extend our relationship with the AFL.”