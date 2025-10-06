The top results from athletic testing conducted at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft Combine and Telstra AFLW Draft Combine have been announced

Alannah Welsh and Jack Dalton. Pictures: AFL Photos

The AFL has announced the top 10 results from athletic testing conducted at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft Combine and Telstra AFLW Draft Combine.

This year’s testing was held at the State Netball and Hockey Centre, with Combine participants completing the standing vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20m sprint and agility test. A 2km time trial was earlier completed at the AIA Centre.

Among the highlights of this year’s Telstra AFLW Draft Combine was the Gold Coast Academy’s Alannah Welsh running the second-fastest time produced in the 2km time trial, just five seconds behind the record set by Sarah Poustie last year.

Meanwhile, Eastern Ranges speedster Asher Fearn-Wannan recorded the second-quickest time in the agility test, only just missing the record of 8.170 seconds set by Zimmorlei Farquharson in 2020.

In the AFL Draft Combine, Eastern Ranges premiership livewire Lachlan Dovaston produced the fourth-fastest time recorded in the agility test, completing the course in 7.794 seconds.

All testing at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine and Telstra AFLW Draft Combine was conducted by Rookie Me, the official Athletic Testing Partner of the AFL’s Talent Pathways.

The winners of all tests were awarded a gift voucher courtesy of Puma.

Below are the top 10 results from each of the tests conducted at this year’s national Draft Combine events.

BOYS

2km time trial

Name State Clubs Time (min:sec) Jack Dalton VIC M Sandringham Dragons/East Malvern Knights 5:53 Sam Grlj VIC M Oakleigh Chargers/Old Camberwell 5:59 Louis Emmett VIC M Oakleigh Chargers/Glen Iris 6:07 Cameron Nairn SA Central District/Willaton 6:13 Beau Addinsall QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh 6:15 Willem Duursma VIC C Gippsland Power/Foster 6:19 Fred Rodriguez WA South Fremantle/Fremantle City Dockers 6:20 Daniel Annable QLD Brisbane Lions Academy/Redland-Victoria Point 6:21 Cooper Duff-Tytler VIC M Calder Cannons/Woodend-Hesket 6:21 Aidan Schubert SA Central District/Gawler Central 6:21

20m sprint

Name State Clubs Time (sec) Oskar Taylor VIC M Eastern Ranges/South Belgrave 2.823 Tylah Williams WA Swan Districts/Redcliffe 2.892 Hunter Holmes VIC M Oakleigh Chargers/Old Melburnians 2.895 Avery Thomas TAS Tasmania Devils/Launceston 2.898 Thomas Burton VIC M Western Jets/Point Cook 2.915 Noah Roberts-Thomson SA Sturt/Unley 2.916 Blake Thredgold SA Sturt/Payneham Norwood Union 2.918 Cooper Duff-Tytler VIC M Calder Cannons/Woodend-Hesket 2.922 Sam Grlj VIC M Oakleigh Chargers/Old Camberwell 2.926 Max King NSW Sydney Swans Academy/Cardiff 2.929

Agility

Name State Clubs Time (sec) Lachlan Dovaston VIC M Eastern Ranges/Blackburn 7.794 Oskar Taylor VIC M Eastern Ranges/South Belgrave 7.840 Xavier Taylor VIC M Eastern Ranges/East Ringwood 7.869 Tylah Williams WA Swan Districts/Redcliffe 7.878 Avery Thomas TAS Tasmania Devils/Launceston 7.887 Noah Roberts-Thomson SA Sturt/Unley 8.024 Jacob Farrow WA West Perth/Joondalup Kinross 8.034 Jevan Phillipou SA Woodville-West Torrens/PHOS Camden 8.089 Zeke Uwland QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh 8.108 Harry Kyle NSW Sydney Swans Academy/UNSW-ES Bulldogs 8.116

Vertical jump

Name State Clubs Height (cm) Max King NSW Sydney Swans Academy/Cardiff 80 Avery Thomas TAS Tasmania Devils/Launceston 75 Zeke Uwland QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh 75 Thomas Burton VIC M Western Jets/Point Cook 74 Lachlan Dovaston VIC M Eastern Ranges/Blackburn 74 Leon Kickett WA Swan Districts/South Bunbury 74 Koby Coulson QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Broadbeach 72 Beau Addinsall QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh 71 Harry Kyle NSW Sydney Swans Academy/UNSW-ES Bulldogs 71 Blake Thredgold SA Sturt/Payneham Norwood Union 71

Running vertical jump

Name State Clubs Height (cm) Harry Kyle NSW Sydney Swans Academy/UNSW-ES Bulldogs 98 Zeke Uwland QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh 95 Jevan Phillipou SA Woodville-West Torrens/PHOS Camden 90 Lachlan Dovaston VIC M Eastern Ranges/Blackburn 89 Max King NSW Sydney Swans Academy/Cardiff 89 Blake Thredgold SA Sturt/Payneham Norwood Union 89 Beau Addinsall QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh 88 Tylah Williams WA Swan Districts/Redcliffe 88 Willem Duursma VIC C Gippsland Power/Foster 87 Jack Dalton VIC M Sandringham Dragons/East Malvern Knights 84 Mitch Marsh SA West Adelaide/Kangarilla 84 Avery Thomas TAS Tasmania Devils/Launceston 84

GIRLS

2km time trial

Name State Clubs Time (min:sec) Alannah Welsh QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport 7:07 Mikayla Nurse QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport 7:18 Juliet Kelly WA Claremont/Marist 7:21 Chloe Bown VIC M Oakleigh Chargers/Kew Comets 7:33 Alex Neyland NSW Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton 7:40 Georja Davies QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport 7:43 Mia Anderson TAS Tasmania Devils/Clarence 7:49 Mischa Barwin TAS Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale 7:50 Olivia Wolmarans WA Subiaco/Mt Hawthorn Cardinals 7:50 Aoife Horisk IRE County Tyrone/Errigan Ciaran 7:51

20m sprint

Name State Clubs Time (sec) Aoife Horisk IRE County Tyrone/Errigan Ciaran 3.148 Mary-Kate Lynch IRE County Meath/Summerhill 3.169 Mikayla Nurse QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport 3.207 Lucy Waye SA West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints 3.209 Asher Fearn-Wannan VIC M Eastern Ranges/Blackburn 3.227 Alicia Blizard WA East Fremantle/Willatton 3.237 Josephine Bamford VIC M Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles 3.243 Eloise Mackereth SA Glenelg/Plympton 3.250 Madeline Quinn NSW Sydney Swans Academy/UTS Bats 3.258 Scarlett Johnson VIC M Northern Knights/Eltham 3.286

Agility

Name State Clubs Time (sec) Asher Fearn-Wannan VIC M Eastern Ranges/Blackburn 8.300 Alex Neyland NSW Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton 8.500 Scarlett Johnson VIC M Northern Knights/Eltham 8.538 Alicia Blizard WA East Fremantle/Willatton 8.549 Priya Bowering TAS Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale 8.569 Lucy Waye SA West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints 8.594 Mikayla Nurse QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport 8.632 Lily Baxter SA South Adelaide/Victor Harbor 8.660 Nalu Brothwell VIC C Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring 8.660 Mia Russo WA West Perth/Wanneroo 8.666

Vertical jump

Name State Clubs Height (cm) Priya Bowering TAS Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale 59 Alex Neyland NSW Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton 57 Josephine Bamford VIC M Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles 55 Dekota Baron QLD Gold Coast Suns/Southport 55 Asher Fearn-Wannan VIC M Eastern Ranges/Blackburn 55 Lucy Waye SA West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints 55 Mia Anderson TAS Tasmania Devils/Clarence 53 Mizuki Brothwell VIC C Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring 51 Olivia Wolmarans WA Subiaco/Mt Hawthorn Cardinals 51 Mikayla Nurse QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport 50

Running vertical jump

Name State Clubs Height (cm) Asher Fearn-Wannan VIC M Eastern Ranges/Blackburn 73 Alex Neyland NSW Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton 73 Priya Bowering TAS Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale 66 Josephine Bamford VIC M Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles 65 Dekota Baron QLD Gold Coast Suns/Southport 65 Madeline Quinn NSW Sydney Swans Academy/UTS Bats 64 Mizuki Brothwell VIC C Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring 63 Georja Davies QLD Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport 63 Scarlett Johnson VIC M Northern Knights/Eltham 63 Lucy Waye SA West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints 63

Top 10 results from the Telstra AFL State Draft Combines and Telstra AFLW Draft Combines will be announced following the completion of this weekend’s state Combine events in Adelaide and Perth.

AFL & ROOKIE ME PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT

The AFL is pleased to announce Rookie Me as the official Athletic Testing Partner of the AFL’s Talent Pathways.

The partnership will see Rookie Me continue to conduct all athletic testing and anthropometry at the Telstra AFL/W Draft Combines through to at least 2027.

Rookie Me will also manage pre-season testing for all state under-18s competitions – including the Coates Talent League, SANFL U18 and WAFL Colts – and the northern Academies.

AFL Head of Talent Nicky Couston said: “The AFL is pleased to continue our near decade-long relationship with Rookie Me, which has been formalised as the official Athletic Testing Partner of the AFL’s Talent Pathways.

“Rookie Me has been a trusted and reliable supplier in the delivery of athletic testing and anthropometry at the AFL and AFLW Draft Combines and pre-season testing days and we look forward to working with the Rookie Me team to continue to evolve these events in coming years.

“The data delivered by Rookie Me plays a crucial role in assisting player development by identifying strengths and areas for improvement, as well enabling club recruiters to track performance over the course of a player’s journey in the AFL Talent Pathway.”

Rookie Me Chief Executive Officer Adham Dimachki said: “Partnering with the AFL Talent Pathways aligns perfectly with our mission to empower athletes by providing every athlete with a fair opportunity to be identified.

“Our reliable data helps the industry make informed and confident data-driven decisions, with talent identification and squad selections nationwide.

“We look forward to continuing to support emerging talent through the AFL and AFLW pathways and are excited to extend our relationship with the AFL.”