The AFL has announced the top 10 results from athletic testing conducted at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft Combine and Telstra AFLW Draft Combine.
This year’s testing was held at the State Netball and Hockey Centre, with Combine participants completing the standing vertical jump, running vertical jump, 20m sprint and agility test. A 2km time trial was earlier completed at the AIA Centre.
Among the highlights of this year’s Telstra AFLW Draft Combine was the Gold Coast Academy’s Alannah Welsh running the second-fastest time produced in the 2km time trial, just five seconds behind the record set by Sarah Poustie last year.
Meanwhile, Eastern Ranges speedster Asher Fearn-Wannan recorded the second-quickest time in the agility test, only just missing the record of 8.170 seconds set by Zimmorlei Farquharson in 2020.
In the AFL Draft Combine, Eastern Ranges premiership livewire Lachlan Dovaston produced the fourth-fastest time recorded in the agility test, completing the course in 7.794 seconds.
All testing at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine and Telstra AFLW Draft Combine was conducted by Rookie Me, the official Athletic Testing Partner of the AFL’s Talent Pathways.
The winners of all tests were awarded a gift voucher courtesy of Puma.
Below are the top 10 results from each of the tests conducted at this year’s national Draft Combine events.
BOYS
2km time trial
|
Name
|
State
|
Clubs
|
Time (min:sec)
|
Jack Dalton
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons/East Malvern Knights
|
5:53
|
Sam Grlj
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers/Old Camberwell
|
5:59
|
Louis Emmett
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers/Glen Iris
|
6:07
|
Cameron Nairn
|
SA
|
Central District/Willaton
|
6:13
|
Beau Addinsall
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh
|
6:15
|
Willem Duursma
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power/Foster
|
6:19
|
Fred Rodriguez
|
WA
|
South Fremantle/Fremantle City Dockers
|
6:20
|
Daniel Annable
|
QLD
|
Brisbane Lions Academy/Redland-Victoria Point
|
6:21
|
Cooper Duff-Tytler
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons/Woodend-Hesket
|
6:21
|
Aidan Schubert
|
SA
|
Central District/Gawler Central
|
6:21
20m sprint
|
Name
|
State
|
Clubs
|
Time (sec)
|
Oskar Taylor
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/South Belgrave
|
2.823
|
Tylah Williams
|
WA
|
Swan Districts/Redcliffe
|
2.892
|
Hunter Holmes
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers/Old Melburnians
|
2.895
|
Avery Thomas
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils/Launceston
|
2.898
|
Thomas Burton
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets/Point Cook
|
2.915
|
Noah Roberts-Thomson
|
SA
|
Sturt/Unley
|
2.916
|
Blake Thredgold
|
SA
|
Sturt/Payneham Norwood Union
|
2.918
|
Cooper Duff-Tytler
|
VIC M
|
Calder Cannons/Woodend-Hesket
|
2.922
|
Sam Grlj
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers/Old Camberwell
|
2.926
|
Max King
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy/Cardiff
|
2.929
Agility
|
Name
|
State
|
Clubs
|
Time (sec)
|
Lachlan Dovaston
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/Blackburn
|
7.794
|
Oskar Taylor
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/South Belgrave
|
7.840
|
Xavier Taylor
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/East Ringwood
|
7.869
|
Tylah Williams
|
WA
|
Swan Districts/Redcliffe
|
7.878
|
Avery Thomas
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils/Launceston
|
7.887
|
Noah Roberts-Thomson
|
SA
|
Sturt/Unley
|
8.024
|
Jacob Farrow
|
WA
|
West Perth/Joondalup Kinross
|
8.034
|
Jevan Phillipou
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens/PHOS Camden
|
8.089
|
Zeke Uwland
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh
|
8.108
|
Harry Kyle
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy/UNSW-ES Bulldogs
|
8.116
Vertical jump
|
Name
|
State
|
Clubs
|
Height (cm)
|
Max King
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy/Cardiff
|
80
|
Avery Thomas
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils/Launceston
|
75
|
Zeke Uwland
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh
|
75
|
Thomas Burton
|
VIC M
|
Western Jets/Point Cook
|
74
|
Lachlan Dovaston
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/Blackburn
|
74
|
Leon Kickett
|
WA
|
Swan Districts/South Bunbury
|
74
|
Koby Coulson
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Broadbeach
|
72
|
Beau Addinsall
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh
|
71
|
Harry Kyle
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy/UNSW-ES Bulldogs
|
71
|
Blake Thredgold
|
SA
|
Sturt/Payneham Norwood Union
|
71
Running vertical jump
|
Name
|
State
|
Clubs
|
Height (cm)
|
Harry Kyle
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy/UNSW-ES Bulldogs
|
98
|
Zeke Uwland
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh
|
95
|
Jevan Phillipou
|
SA
|
Woodville-West Torrens/PHOS Camden
|
90
|
Lachlan Dovaston
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/Blackburn
|
89
|
Max King
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy/Cardiff
|
89
|
Blake Thredgold
|
SA
|
Sturt/Payneham Norwood Union
|
89
|
Beau Addinsall
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Burleigh
|
88
|
Tylah Williams
|
WA
|
Swan Districts/Redcliffe
|
88
|
Willem Duursma
|
VIC C
|
Gippsland Power/Foster
|
87
|
Jack Dalton
|
VIC M
|
Sandringham Dragons/East Malvern Knights
|
84
|
Mitch Marsh
|
SA
|
West Adelaide/Kangarilla
|
84
|
Avery Thomas
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils/Launceston
|
84
GIRLS
2km time trial
|
Name
|
State
|
Clubs
|
Time (min:sec)
|
Alannah Welsh
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport
|
7:07
|
Mikayla Nurse
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport
|
7:18
|
Juliet Kelly
|
WA
|
Claremont/Marist
|
7:21
|
Chloe Bown
|
VIC M
|
Oakleigh Chargers/Kew Comets
|
7:33
|
Alex Neyland
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton
|
7:40
|
Georja Davies
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport
|
7:43
|
Mia Anderson
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils/Clarence
|
7:49
|
Mischa Barwin
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale
|
7:50
|
Olivia Wolmarans
|
WA
|
Subiaco/Mt Hawthorn Cardinals
|
7:50
|
Aoife Horisk
|
IRE
|
County Tyrone/Errigan Ciaran
|
7:51
20m sprint
|
Name
|
State
|
Clubs
|
Time (sec)
|
Aoife Horisk
|
IRE
|
County Tyrone/Errigan Ciaran
|
3.148
|
Mary-Kate Lynch
|
IRE
|
County Meath/Summerhill
|
3.169
|
Mikayla Nurse
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport
|
3.207
|
Lucy Waye
|
SA
|
West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints
|
3.209
|
Asher Fearn-Wannan
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/Blackburn
|
3.227
|
Alicia Blizard
|
WA
|
East Fremantle/Willatton
|
3.237
|
Josephine Bamford
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles
|
3.243
|
Eloise Mackereth
|
SA
|
Glenelg/Plympton
|
3.250
|
Madeline Quinn
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy/UTS Bats
|
3.258
|
Scarlett Johnson
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights/Eltham
|
3.286
Agility
|
Name
|
State
|
Clubs
|
Time (sec)
|
Asher Fearn-Wannan
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/Blackburn
|
8.300
|
Alex Neyland
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton
|
8.500
|
Scarlett Johnson
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights/Eltham
|
8.538
|
Alicia Blizard
|
WA
|
East Fremantle/Willatton
|
8.549
|
Priya Bowering
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale
|
8.569
|
Lucy Waye
|
SA
|
West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints
|
8.594
|
Mikayla Nurse
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport
|
8.632
|
Lily Baxter
|
SA
|
South Adelaide/Victor Harbor
|
8.660
|
Nalu Brothwell
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring
|
8.660
|
Mia Russo
|
WA
|
West Perth/Wanneroo
|
8.666
Vertical jump
|
Name
|
State
|
Clubs
|
Height (cm)
|
Priya Bowering
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale
|
59
|
Alex Neyland
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton
|
57
|
Josephine Bamford
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles
|
55
|
Dekota Baron
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns/Southport
|
55
|
Asher Fearn-Wannan
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/Blackburn
|
55
|
Lucy Waye
|
SA
|
West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints
|
55
|
Mia Anderson
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils/Clarence
|
53
|
Mizuki Brothwell
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring
|
51
|
Olivia Wolmarans
|
WA
|
Subiaco/Mt Hawthorn Cardinals
|
51
|
Mikayla Nurse
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport
|
50
Running vertical jump
|
Name
|
State
|
Clubs
|
Height (cm)
|
Asher Fearn-Wannan
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/Blackburn
|
73
|
Alex Neyland
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy/Singleton
|
73
|
Priya Bowering
|
TAS
|
Tasmania Devils/Lauderdale
|
66
|
Josephine Bamford
|
VIC M
|
Eastern Ranges/Ferntree Gully Eagles
|
65
|
Dekota Baron
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns/Southport
|
65
|
Madeline Quinn
|
NSW
|
Sydney Swans Academy/UTS Bats
|
64
|
Mizuki Brothwell
|
VIC C
|
Dandenong Stingrays/Balnarring
|
63
|
Georja Davies
|
QLD
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy/Southport
|
63
|
Scarlett Johnson
|
VIC M
|
Northern Knights/Eltham
|
63
|
Lucy Waye
|
SA
|
West Adelaide/Goodwood Saints
|
63
Top 10 results from the Telstra AFL State Draft Combines and Telstra AFLW Draft Combines will be announced following the completion of this weekend’s state Combine events in Adelaide and Perth.
AFL & ROOKIE ME PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT
The AFL is pleased to announce Rookie Me as the official Athletic Testing Partner of the AFL’s Talent Pathways.
The partnership will see Rookie Me continue to conduct all athletic testing and anthropometry at the Telstra AFL/W Draft Combines through to at least 2027.
Rookie Me will also manage pre-season testing for all state under-18s competitions – including the Coates Talent League, SANFL U18 and WAFL Colts – and the northern Academies.
AFL Head of Talent Nicky Couston said: “The AFL is pleased to continue our near decade-long relationship with Rookie Me, which has been formalised as the official Athletic Testing Partner of the AFL’s Talent Pathways.
“Rookie Me has been a trusted and reliable supplier in the delivery of athletic testing and anthropometry at the AFL and AFLW Draft Combines and pre-season testing days and we look forward to working with the Rookie Me team to continue to evolve these events in coming years.
“The data delivered by Rookie Me plays a crucial role in assisting player development by identifying strengths and areas for improvement, as well enabling club recruiters to track performance over the course of a player’s journey in the AFL Talent Pathway.”
Rookie Me Chief Executive Officer Adham Dimachki said: “Partnering with the AFL Talent Pathways aligns perfectly with our mission to empower athletes by providing every athlete with a fair opportunity to be identified.
“Our reliable data helps the industry make informed and confident data-driven decisions, with talent identification and squad selections nationwide.
“We look forward to continuing to support emerging talent through the AFL and AFLW pathways and are excited to extend our relationship with the AFL.”