Charlie Curnow in action during Carlton's clash with Sydney in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle unpack all of football's big issues.

START LISTENING NOW

- No 'formal' trade requests from Zach Merrett and Charlie Curnow, but how could they stay?

- Damo believes Curnow will be a Swans player by Deadline Day

- There's been no thawing of relations between Essendon and Zach Merrett

- Money must be a secondary consideration for Jamarra Ugle-Hagan if he wants a second chance

