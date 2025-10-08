Former Collingwood player Shannon Cox will spend at least eight-and-a-half years behind bars

A FORMER AFL player who killed two elderly women in a car crash while driving under the influence of drugs with his daughter in the vehicle will spend at least eight-and-a-half years behind bars.

Shannon John Cox, 39, admitted unlawfully killing Thelma Clausen and Coral Seinor after he fell asleep at the wheel and crossed into the path of oncoming traffic about 170km north of Perth on June 7, 2024.

The women, who were in their 80s and on their way to a Country Women's Association event, suffered significant injuries in the head-on collision and died at the scene.

Cox, who played 25 AFL games for Collingwood between 2007 and 2009, had 0.77 milligrams per litre of methamphetamine in his system and was suffering from fatigue, Western Australia's Supreme Court was told on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to 10 years and six months' imprisonment, eligible for parole after serving eight years and six months, backdated to October 25, 2024.

Cox, a father of two daughters, will also be disqualified from driving for four years after he is released.

Shannon Cox during a game for Collingwood in 2008. Picture: AFL Photos

The former half-back flank started using methamphetamine and alcohol at age 13 after he was exposed to drugs and violence in the early part of his childhood, the court was told.

Football initially provided discipline for Cox, who didn't learn to read until he was an adult, but after he moved to Melbourne at age 20, he used alcohol to cope with his stress and a gambling habit.

After retiring from the game, Cox entered the mining industry.

But in 2015 he started using a significant amount of methamphetamine and previously served two years and six months for drug-related offences, Justice Stephen Lemonis said as he delivered the sentence.

About 18 months before the accident that killed Ms Clausen and Ms Seinor, Cox's methamphetamine use escalated significantly, and he was on a community-based order for drug-related charges at the time of the accident.

His arrest over the women's deaths was the third time in two years he had been caught driving with methamphetamine in his system, and while on bail for the manslaughter charges, he was again caught using the drug.

"The impact of your offending has been devastating," Justice Lemonis told Cox.

"This offending has tragically come about because of your addiction to methamphetamine."

Leanne Clausen said her mother Thelma's death had caused her family significant grief and trauma.

"Mum was the most selfless, kind-hearted and community-driven person," she said while reading her victim impact statement.

"Her volunteering efforts were endless."

Suzanne Seinor said her mother Coral "lived for those she loved and loved unconditionally".

"You chose to drive a car with drugs in your system," she said, addressing Cox during her victim impact statement.

"That choice resulted in taking two lives that weren't yours to take.

"Your choice affected over a 1000 people, who were my mum and her friend's family, loved ones and community."