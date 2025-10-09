Dean Cox looks on during the R18 match between Sydney and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY coach Dean Cox is heading to the United States later this month to spend time inside four sports teams during the off-season.

The 44-year-old will embed with the All Blacks for a week at the end of October ahead of New Zealand's blockbuster international against Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Cox has built a relationship with the All Blacks during his time in Sydney, with members of the high performance department recently spending time inside the Swans HQ ahead of their Northern Tour to America and the United Kingdom.

After a unique off-season in 2024 where Cox was involved in the Telstra AFL Draft before replacing John Longmire as senior coach at the end of November, Sydney is sending Cox back overseas for a professional development trip.

Cox will also get behind the scenes access to Notre Dame's college football program in Indiana, exploring how the Fighting Irish recruit prospects, schedule sessions and prepare for a game.

Then the six-time All-Australian will visit NBA franchise San Antonio Spurs in Texas before heading to Denver to spend time inside NHL team Colorado Avalanche.

Dean Cox during the round 24 match between West Coast and Sydney at Optus Stadium, August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Sydney has regularly invested in professional development for its coaches during the off-season with the intent they bring back ideas to use in the program at the Swans.

Cox and Longmire completed an executive leadership course at Harvard University in the 2023 off-season.

Swans GM Leon Cameron has been busy reconfiguring the football department since Sydney's season ended in August.

The Swans beat crosstown rival Greater Western Sydney and West Coast to secure the services of the 2021 Melbourne premiership coach Simon Goodwin as director of coaching and performance in a role that will include leadership and list management.

Simon Goodwin during the round 19 match between Carlton and Melbourne at the MCG, July 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Flag hero Nick Malceski was also signed this week to coach the VFL team after his 2012 premiership captain Jarrad McVeigh made a decision to move to Canada with his family next year.

Jeremy Laidler has returned to the club as forwards coach after working for Greater Western Sydney in recent years.

Mark McVeigh has signed a contract extension with Sydney to remain an assistant coach.

After finishing three games outside the eight on 12 wins in Cox's first season at the helm, Sydney will report back for pre-season early next month for a decent training block ahead of Christmas.