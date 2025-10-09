The off-season's here and Sliding Doors is in top form ... and Damo's got plenty to say

IF ...

the Crows have been quiet to this point of the trade period ...

THEN ...

they simply cannot stay that way in its remaining six days. They need to take heed of the 2025 finals failures. Their midfield needs bolstering. Negotiations with Ryley Sanders should ramp up.

IF ..

the Lions have just won a second consecutive Grand Final, having lost the Grand Final in 2023 by a kick, and in 2026 will have access to Keidean Coleman, Oscar Allen, Jarrod Berry, Eric Hipwood, Jack Payne, Sam Draper, Linc McCarthy and Noah Answerth ...

THEN ...

zero reason to think they won't be at the MCG on the last Saturday in September for a fourth consecutive time.

IF ...

you're selling a prime property ...

THEN ...

all you need is two genuine bidders. The Blues have that with Charlie Curnow. Geelong and Sydney putting the hands up at the auction. Reserve price will surely be met now.

IF ...

I've got a warning for Collingwood list boss Justin Leppitsch ...

THEN ...

it is this: do not, for one more minute, even if it has been inadvertent to this point, take for granted the person who goes by the name of Nick Daicos. Readjust his contract today. I realise Leppa didn't strike his deal, but Daicos simply cannot start the 2026 season on what may be less than half the money that the highest-paid player (Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera) will be receiving. And he certainly cannot be paid less than 60 per cent of Tom De Koning's wage.

IF ...

The Bombers have picks five and six in this year’s national draft ...

THEN ...

they should – seriously, and not half-heartedly – offer them, as well as next year’s first round pick, for Zak Butters. That would at least give Port something to consider, a year before they will lose Butters as a free agent and get nothing like that booty.

IF ...

the Dockers didn't want for much upon entering the trade period ...

THEN ...

adding Demon Judd McVee was a bonus. A very shrewd target. And Jordan Clark, a very worthy 2025 All-Australian half-back, will be most happy.

IF ...

Bazlenka has consumed most of the Cotton On promo budget ...

THEN ...

surely there'd be a few dollars left for big Charlie Curnow. And before anyone gets too antsy about that, I'm only joking. Well, sort of. The Cats seem all-in on Charlie. They couldn't land both Charlie and Rowan Marshall, could they?

IF ...

Jed Walter couldn’t get a game late in the season and now watches as the Suns seek to bring in Jamarra Ugle-Hagan ...

THEN ...

there’s still six days remaining for rival clubs to throw him an offer he may not be able to refuse.

IF ...

it is very exciting that Clarry will be a Giant in 2026 ...

THEN ...

it is equally shattering that Josh Kelly's career is on a knife's edge. And that knife being specifically held by the doctor assigned the worrying hip resurfacing surgery that he must undertake if he is to have a chance at continuing his brilliant career.

IF ...

you're a movie buff and love Tarantino and Hitchcock ...

THEN ...

get the popcorn ready for this Hawks-directed plot twist on the Merrett Movie.

IF ...

Brand Petracca and Clarry are going to be massive outs by the conclusion of the trade period ...

THEN ...

in their absence I reckon Trent Rivers is ready to go the next level.

IF ...

Jy Simpkin is contracted to North Melbourne for the next four years but wants out ...

THEN ...

there’s only one thing to do now. Make sure he’s not there. And if he is, he simply can’t be captain.

IF ...

Josh Carr needs some inspiration as he takes over the senior coaching of Port Adelaide ...

THEN ...

he should channel Craig McRae. Pies finished 17th in 2021, and under McRae made a prelim in '22 and won the flag in '23.

IF ...

Kerry Packer once famously said, "you only get one Alan Bond in your lifetime, and I've had mine" ...

THEN ...

maybe, just maybe, Tigers list manager Blair Hartley has said something similar about the North Melbourne Football Club at some stage of the past year. Tigers secured North's 2025 first-round draft pick in a pick swap during last year's national draft. Tigers have got picks three and four in this year's draft. North's first pick is 25.

IF ...

coughing up pick seven for Sam Flanders and then paying him $4.5 million for the next five years didn’t make a lot of sense ...

THEN ...

dating Leek Aleer for 18 months before moving on from him made even less sense. As well as being shattering for Aleer. As I’ve said many times, I admire the Saints adopting an aggressive recruiting strategy. But I question the players they’ve landed, as well as the cowboy attitude they’ve all - from the president down – taken in their approach. They are all on the hook for a second week of finals in 2026 at the very least, and a preliminary final in 2027.

IF ...

the Swans allow the Cats to land Charlie Curnow without making a serious offer themselves ...

THEN ...

it’s Joe Daniher all over again. Remember that debacle in 2019? Failure to properly try to land the deal in that trade period, when Daniher desperately wanted out of Essendon, may have cost the Swans two premierships.

IF ...

the Eagles don’t brazenly start blasting cash at the very best practitioners of every single off-field, football-related profession in order to extricate themselves from embarrassing mediocrity ...

THEN ...

there is no point in being the standout wealthiest club in the land, with so much money you don’t know what to do with it. Yes, that would mean blowing the soft cap and would result in being taxed by the AFL. But this club once stood for something. It doesn’t now. It even asked for, and was ridiculously granted, AFL assistance. Seven years after winning a premiership.

IF ...

the Bulldogs failed in their pursuit of Saint Callum Wilkie ...

THEN ...

they can’t stop in their pursuit of a quality key position back. Nothing will change in 2026 without one.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the AFL has … drum roll … finally allowed clubs to trade draft picks a whole two seasons in advance ...

THEN ...

it also needs to open up a second official trade period - for five days, after round six of each season. But the AFL doesn’t trust the clubs, and feels it needs to save them from themselves. So it won’t.