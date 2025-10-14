Tarryn Thomas is eligible to be picked by an AFL club again

Tarryn Thomas at North Melbourne training in May 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER North Melbourne player Tarryn Thomas is eligible to be picked by an AFL club again after the League ruled it was "satisfied" he had complied with conditions imposed on him to again be able to be on a list.

The ex-Kangaroo was stood down for 18 games in 2024 and was then immediately sacked by the club after a series of off-field incidents that led to an AFL investigation. The AFL determined at the time that he had committed "multiple acts of misconduct including threatening a woman via direct messages".

In February this year, the AFL said he could play at state league level for a non AFL affiliated club, but Thomas was unable to find a home despite attempts to play in the VFL and WAFL.

But AFL.com.au can reveal clubs were informed in recent days by the League that they are now able to select the 25-year-old either as a free agent or at this year's draft. Clubs will now do their due diligence on any potential interest in Thomas before any steps are taken for him to be back on an AFL list.

Tarryn Thomas at North Melbourne in training in November, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Please note that after completing an extensive behavioural change program, former North Melbourne player Tarryn Thomas is now eligible to play football at all levels of Australian football, including in the AFL competition (if chosen). Mr Thomas is a free agent for the purposes of the AFL rules and eligible for the AFL draft," the memo read.

"Mr Thomas was sanctioned by the AFL in February 2024 in connection with a finding that he had breached AFL Rule 2.3(a) (conduct unbecoming etc.). Subsequently, in early 2025 the AFL permitted Mr Thomas to return to the VFL and other second tier football competitions but only with a non-aligned AFL club (noting he was also permitted to play at levels below that without restriction).

"Mr Thomas is now permitted to play in the VFL and other second tier football competitions without restriction (ie he may now play with an AFL aligned club, if chosen).

"The AFL is satisfied that Mr Thomas has continued to comply with the conditions previously imposed on him, including completing his behavioural change program. He remains subject to a good behaviour undertaking imposed by the Magistrates' Court of Victoria until 21 November 2025."

Thomas played 69 games for the Roos after being a top-10 pick for the club in the 2018 draft via its Next Generation Academy ties to Tasmania.