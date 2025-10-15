Gold Coast worked hard to get Danny Daly out of Brisbane but was ultimately denied

Danny Daly and Chris Fagan after the Elimination Final between Brisbane and Richmond at The Gabba, September 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DANNY Daly will remain Brisbane's football manager in 2026, knocking back an offer to join Gold Coast.

Following the exit of Wayne Campbell to take up a role with Sydney's Academy, the Suns made a bold play to lure Daly out of the Lions and lead their football department.

However, one of the crucial off-field cogs in Brisbane's back-to-back premierships will remain alongside Chris Fagan as the Lions chase a third consecutive flag.

Daly told both clubs of his decision on Wednesday night, having deliberated for more than a week.

The 59-year-old has been in demand over the past 12 months, knocking back approaches from West Coast and Melbourne to apply for its senior coaching positions, while also being approached by Collingwood about replacing Graham Wright as its footy boss.

Learn More 11:21

He was genuinely tempted to join his great mate Damien Hardwick 70km south of his current home.

Daly has held the position at Brisbane since taking over from David Noble at the end of the 2020 season and is seen as critical to maintaining, and enhancing, the Lions' much-vaunted culture.

His relationship with Hardwick stems back to the five years they spent together at Richmond from 2010 to 2014 where Daly coached in a variety of positions.

While Gold Coast was desperate to attract Daly, Brisbane matched its urgency, having already transitioned the CEO role from Greg Swann to Sam Graham and lost forwards coach Stuart Dew to Port Adelaide.