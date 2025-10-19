IT WAS yet another season of thrillers.
Brisbane crushed Geelong in the Toyota AFL Grand Final to go back-to-back, but the 2025 season was another full of dramatic, close matches.
With 52 games decided by 10 points or less, the season fell behind only the 2024 (59) and 2023 (57) campaigns for most finishes by such a margin in VFL/AFL history.
For the third straight year, the season featured more than 50 games decided by 10 points or less, and they are the only such campaigns in history.
The introduction of Gather Round has made the past three seasons longer than ever before, but all three seasons have beaten the previous best, which was 49 in 2014.
This season's best close-game team was Greater Western Sydney, which went unbeaten in its four matches decided by 10 points or less.
|Record in games decided by 10 points or less in 2025
|Greater Western Sydney
|4-0
|St Kilda
|5-1
|Gold Coast
|5-2
|Carlton
|2-1
|Port Adelaide
|3-2
|Brisbane
|4-1-2
|Adelaide
|4-3
|Collingwood
|4-4
|Essendon
|3-3
|Fremantle
|3-3
|Western Bulldogs
|3-3
|Sydney
|3-4
|Geelong
|2-3
|Richmond
|2-3
|North Melbourne
|2-1-4
|Hawthorn
|1-3
|Melbourne
|1-6
|West Coast
|0-4
Behind the Giants was St Kilda as the Saints remarkably played five thrillers in six weeks in the latter rounds of the season, winning four of them, most notably as Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera inspired a memorable after-the-siren victory over Melbourne in round 20.
That loss was the story of the Demons' season, with coach Simon Goodwin sacked and stars Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver departing in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.
It could have been very different, with the Dees going 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or less.
Only West Coast (0-4) had a worse record.
Seasons with most matches decided by 10 points or less
59 – 2024
57 – 2023
52 – 2025
49 – 2014
47 – 2019, 2021
45 – 2017, 2018
43 – 2002
Round 4: Lost to Gold Coast by one point
Round 9: Beat Port Adelaide by five points
Round 10: Lost to Collingwood by 10 points
Round 13: Beat Brisbane by five points
Round 14: Lost to Hawthorn by three points
Round 22: Beat West Coast by nine points
Round 23: Beat Collingwood by three points
Record: 4-3
Round 1: Beat Sydney by four points
Round 3: Beat Geelong by nine points
Round 9: Drew with North Melbourne
Round 13: Lost to Adelaide by five points
Round 19: Beat the Western Bulldogs by 10 points
Round 22: Lost to Sydney by two points
Round 24: Beat Hawthorn by 10 points
Record: 4-1-2
Round 3: Lost to the Western Bulldogs by eight points
Round 13: Beat Essendon by eight points
Round 19: Beat Melbourne by eight points
Record: 2-1
Round 2: Beat the Western Bulldogs by six points
Round 8: Lost to Geelong by three points
Round 10: Beat Adelaide by 10 points
Round 13: Beat Melbourne by one point
Round 18: Lost to Gold Coast by six points
Round 19: Lost to Fremantle by one point
Round 23: Lost to Adelaide by three points
Round 24: Beat Melbourne by six points
Record: 4-4
Round 6: Beat West Coast by two points
Round 8: Beat North Melbourne by three points
Round 9: Beat Sydney by eight points
Round 13: Lost to Carlton by eight points
Round 18: Lost to Richmond by nine points
Round 23: Lost to St Kilda by two points
Record: 3-3
Round 2: Lost to Sydney by three points
Round 6: Lost to Melbourne by 10 points
Round 14: Beat North Melbourne by six points
Round 19: Beat Collingwood by one point
Round 22: Beat Port Adelaide by six points
Elimination final: Lost to Gold Coast by one point
Record: 3-3
Round 2: Lost to St Kilda by seven points
Round 3: Lost to Brisbane by nine points
Round 6: Beat Hawthorn by seven points
Round 8: Beat Collingwood by three points
Round 9: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by four points
Record: 2-3
Round 4: Beat Adelaide by one point
Round 9: Beat the Western Bulldogs by 10 points
Round 10: Beat Hawthorn by eight points
Round 15: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by seven points
Round 18: Beat Collingwood by six points
Round 24: Lost to Port Adelaide by four points
Elimination final: Beat Fremantle by one point
Record: 5-2
Round 1: Beat Melbourne by three points
Round 9: Beat Geelong by four points
Round 12: Beat Richmond by three points
Round 15: Beat Gold Coast by seven points
Record: 4-0
Round 6: Lost to Geelong by seven points
Round 10: Lost to Gold Coast by eight points
Round 14: Beat Adelaide by three points
Round 24: Lost to Brisbane by 10 points
Record: 1-3
Round 1: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by three points
Round 6: Beat Fremantle by 10 points
Round 13: Lost to Collingwood by one point
Round 19: Lost to Carlton by eight points
Round 20: Lost to St Kilda by six points
Round 22: Lost to the Western Bulldogs by six points
Round 24: Lost to Collingwood by six points
Record: 1-6
Round 7: Lost to Port Adelaide by nine points
Round 8: Lost to Essendon by three points
Round 9: Drew with Brisbane
Round 10: Beat Richmond by four points
Round 13: Beat West Coast by 10 points
Round 14: Lost to Fremantle by six points
Round 21: Lost to St Kilda by nine points
Record: 2-1-4
Round 6: Beat Sydney by eight points
Round 7: Beat North Melbourne by nine points
Round 9: Lost to Adelaide by five points
Round 22: Lost to Fremantle by six points
Round 24: Beat Gold Coast by four points
Record: 3-2
Round 9: Beat West Coast by two points
Round 10: Lost to North Melbourne by four points
Round 12: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by three points
Round 18: Beat Essendon by nine points
Round 22: Lost to St Kilda by four points
Record: 2-3
Round 2: Beat Geelong by seven points
Round 18: Lost to Sydney by five points
Round 20: Beat Melbourne by six points
Round 21: Beat North Melbourne by nine points
Round 22: Beat Richmond by four points
Round 23: Beat Essendon by two points
Record: 5-1
Round 1: Lost to Brisbane by four points
Round 2: Beat Fremantle by three points
Round 6: Lost to Port Adelaide by eight points
Round 9: Lost to Essendon by eight points
Round 16: Lost to the Western Bulldogs by nine points
Round 18: Beat St Kilda by five points
Round 22: Beat Brisbane by two points
Record: 3-4
Round 6: Lost to Essendon by two points
Round 9: Lost to Richmond by two points
Round 13: Lost to North Melbourne by 10 points
Round 22: Lost to Adelaide by nine points
Record: 0-4
Round 2: Lost to Collingwood by six points
Round 3: Beat Carlton by eight points
Round 9: Lost to Gold Coast by 10 points
Round 16: Beat Sydney by nine points
Round 19: Lost to Brisbane by 10 points
Round 22: Beat Melbourne by six points
Record: 3-3