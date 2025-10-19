Check out how your club fared in close games in 2025

(Clockwise from left): David Swallow, St Kilda, Luke Jackson and Tom Brown tackles Tom Gross. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT WAS yet another season of thrillers.

Brisbane crushed Geelong in the Toyota AFL Grand Final to go back-to-back, but the 2025 season was another full of dramatic, close matches.

With 52 games decided by 10 points or less, the season fell behind only the 2024 (59) and 2023 (57) campaigns for most finishes by such a margin in VFL/AFL history.

For the third straight year, the season featured more than 50 games decided by 10 points or less, and they are the only such campaigns in history.

The introduction of Gather Round has made the past three seasons longer than ever before, but all three seasons have beaten the previous best, which was 49 in 2014.

This season's best close-game team was Greater Western Sydney, which went unbeaten in its four matches decided by 10 points or less.

Record in games decided by 10 points or less in 2025 Greater Western Sydney 4-0 St Kilda 5-1 Gold Coast 5-2 Carlton 2-1 Port Adelaide 3-2 Brisbane 4-1-2 Adelaide 4-3 Collingwood 4-4 Essendon 3-3 Fremantle 3-3 Western Bulldogs 3-3 Sydney 3-4 Geelong 2-3 Richmond 2-3 North Melbourne 2-1-4 Hawthorn 1-3 Melbourne 1-6 West Coast 0-4



Behind the Giants was St Kilda as the Saints remarkably played five thrillers in six weeks in the latter rounds of the season, winning four of them, most notably as Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera inspired a memorable after-the-siren victory over Melbourne in round 20.

That loss was the story of the Demons' season, with coach Simon Goodwin sacked and stars Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver departing in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates his match-winning goal against Melbourne in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It could have been very different, with the Dees going 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or less.

Only West Coast (0-4) had a worse record.

Seasons with most matches decided by 10 points or less

59 – 2024

57 – 2023

52 – 2025

49 – 2014

47 – 2019, 2021

45 – 2017, 2018

43 – 2002

Round 4: Lost to Gold Coast by one point

Round 9: Beat Port Adelaide by five points

Round 10: Lost to Collingwood by 10 points

Round 13: Beat Brisbane by five points

Round 14: Lost to Hawthorn by three points

Round 22: Beat West Coast by nine points

Round 23: Beat Collingwood by three points

Record: 4-3

Round 1: Beat Sydney by four points

Round 3: Beat Geelong by nine points

Round 9: Drew with North Melbourne

Round 13: Lost to Adelaide by five points

Round 19: Beat the Western Bulldogs by 10 points

Round 22: Lost to Sydney by two points

Round 24: Beat Hawthorn by 10 points

Record: 4-1-2

Round 3: Lost to the Western Bulldogs by eight points

Round 13: Beat Essendon by eight points

Round 19: Beat Melbourne by eight points

Record: 2-1

Round 2: Beat the Western Bulldogs by six points

Round 8: Lost to Geelong by three points

Round 10: Beat Adelaide by 10 points

Round 13: Beat Melbourne by one point

Round 18: Lost to Gold Coast by six points

Round 19: Lost to Fremantle by one point

Round 23: Lost to Adelaide by three points

Round 24: Beat Melbourne by six points

Record: 4-4

Round 6: Beat West Coast by two points

Round 8: Beat North Melbourne by three points

Round 9: Beat Sydney by eight points

Round 13: Lost to Carlton by eight points

Round 18: Lost to Richmond by nine points

Round 23: Lost to St Kilda by two points

Record: 3-3

Round 2: Lost to Sydney by three points

Round 6: Lost to Melbourne by 10 points

Round 14: Beat North Melbourne by six points

Round 19: Beat Collingwood by one point

Round 22: Beat Port Adelaide by six points

Elimination final: Lost to Gold Coast by one point

Record: 3-3

Round 2: Lost to St Kilda by seven points

Round 3: Lost to Brisbane by nine points

Round 6: Beat Hawthorn by seven points

Round 8: Beat Collingwood by three points

Round 9: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by four points

Record: 2-3

Round 4: Beat Adelaide by one point

Round 9: Beat the Western Bulldogs by 10 points

Round 10: Beat Hawthorn by eight points

Round 15: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by seven points

Round 18: Beat Collingwood by six points

Round 24: Lost to Port Adelaide by four points

Elimination final: Beat Fremantle by one point

Record: 5-2

Round 1: Beat Melbourne by three points

Round 9: Beat Geelong by four points

Round 12: Beat Richmond by three points

Round 15: Beat Gold Coast by seven points

Record: 4-0

Round 6: Lost to Geelong by seven points

Round 10: Lost to Gold Coast by eight points

Round 14: Beat Adelaide by three points

Round 24: Lost to Brisbane by 10 points

Record: 1-3

Round 1: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by three points

Round 6: Beat Fremantle by 10 points

Round 13: Lost to Collingwood by one point

Round 19: Lost to Carlton by eight points

Round 20: Lost to St Kilda by six points

Round 22: Lost to the Western Bulldogs by six points

Round 24: Lost to Collingwood by six points

Record: 1-6

Round 7: Lost to Port Adelaide by nine points

Round 8: Lost to Essendon by three points

Round 9: Drew with Brisbane

Round 10: Beat Richmond by four points

Round 13: Beat West Coast by 10 points

Round 14: Lost to Fremantle by six points

Round 21: Lost to St Kilda by nine points

Record: 2-1-4

Round 6: Beat Sydney by eight points

Round 7: Beat North Melbourne by nine points

Round 9: Lost to Adelaide by five points

Round 22: Lost to Fremantle by six points

Round 24: Beat Gold Coast by four points

Record: 3-2

Round 9: Beat West Coast by two points

Round 10: Lost to North Melbourne by four points

Round 12: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by three points

Round 18: Beat Essendon by nine points

Round 22: Lost to St Kilda by four points

Record: 2-3

Round 2: Beat Geelong by seven points

Round 18: Lost to Sydney by five points

Round 20: Beat Melbourne by six points

Round 21: Beat North Melbourne by nine points

Round 22: Beat Richmond by four points

Round 23: Beat Essendon by two points

Record: 5-1

Round 1: Lost to Brisbane by four points

Round 2: Beat Fremantle by three points

Round 6: Lost to Port Adelaide by eight points

Round 9: Lost to Essendon by eight points

Round 16: Lost to the Western Bulldogs by nine points

Round 18: Beat St Kilda by five points

Round 22: Beat Brisbane by two points

Record: 3-4

Round 6: Lost to Essendon by two points

Round 9: Lost to Richmond by two points

Round 13: Lost to North Melbourne by 10 points

Round 22: Lost to Adelaide by nine points

Record: 0-4

Round 2: Lost to Collingwood by six points

Round 3: Beat Carlton by eight points

Round 9: Lost to Gold Coast by 10 points

Round 16: Beat Sydney by nine points

Round 19: Lost to Brisbane by 10 points

Round 22: Beat Melbourne by six points

Record: 3-3