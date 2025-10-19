(Clockwise from left): David Swallow, St Kilda, Luke Jackson and Tom Brown tackles Tom Gross. Pictures: AFL Photos

IT WAS yet another season of thrillers.

Brisbane crushed Geelong in the Toyota AFL Grand Final to go back-to-back, but the 2025 season was another full of dramatic, close matches.

With 52 games decided by 10 points or less, the season fell behind only the 2024 (59) and 2023 (57) campaigns for most finishes by such a margin in VFL/AFL history.

For the third straight year, the season featured more than 50 games decided by 10 points or less, and they are the only such campaigns in history.

The introduction of Gather Round has made the past three seasons longer than ever before, but all three seasons have beaten the previous best, which was 49 in 2014.

This season's best close-game team was Greater Western Sydney, which went unbeaten in its four matches decided by 10 points or less.

Record in games decided by 10 points or less in 2025
Greater Western Sydney 4-0
St Kilda 5-1
Gold Coast 5-2
Carlton 2-1
Port Adelaide 3-2
Brisbane 4-1-2
Adelaide 4-3
Collingwood 4-4
Essendon 3-3
Fremantle 3-3
Western Bulldogs 3-3
Sydney 3-4
Geelong 2-3
Richmond 2-3
North Melbourne 2-1-4
Hawthorn 1-3
Melbourne 1-6
West Coast 0-4


Behind the Giants was St Kilda as the Saints remarkably played five thrillers in six weeks in the latter rounds of the season, winning four of them, most notably as Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera inspired a memorable after-the-siren victory over Melbourne in round 20.

That loss was the story of the Demons' season, with coach Simon Goodwin sacked and stars Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver departing in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates his match-winning goal against Melbourne in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It could have been very different, with the Dees going 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or less.

Only West Coast (0-4) had a worse record.

Seasons with most matches decided by 10 points or less

59 – 2024
57 – 2023
52 – 2025
49 – 2014
47 – 2019, 2021
45 – 2017, 2018
43 – 2002

Round 4: Lost to Gold Coast by one point
Round 9: Beat Port Adelaide by five points
Round 10: Lost to Collingwood by 10 points
Round 13: Beat Brisbane by five points
Round 14: Lost to Hawthorn by three points
Round 22: Beat West Coast by nine points
Round 23: Beat Collingwood by three points

Record: 4-3

Last two mins: Pies fall short as Crows see off late push

The thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Collingwood in round 23

Round 1: Beat Sydney by four points
Round 3: Beat Geelong by nine points
Round 9: Drew with North Melbourne
Round 13: Lost to Adelaide by five points
Round 19: Beat the Western Bulldogs by 10 points
Round 22: Lost to Sydney by two points
Round 24: Beat Hawthorn by 10 points

Record: 4-1-2

Last two mins: Lions hold off fast-finishing Swans in GF rematch

The thrilling final moments between Sydney and Brisbane in round one

Round 3: Lost to the Western Bulldogs by eight points
Round 13: Beat Essendon by eight points
Round 19: Beat Melbourne by eight points

Record: 2-1

Highlights: Carlton v Melbourne

The Blues and Demons clash in round 19 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Round 2: Beat the Western Bulldogs by six points
Round 8: Lost to Geelong by three points
Round 10: Beat Adelaide by 10 points
Round 13: Beat Melbourne by one point
Round 18: Lost to Gold Coast by six points
Round 19: Lost to Fremantle by one point
Round 23: Lost to Adelaide by three points
Round 24: Beat Melbourne by six points

Record: 4-4

Last two mins: Pies hold off Dees in classic

The thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Collingwood in round 13

Round 6: Beat West Coast by two points
Round 8: Beat North Melbourne by three points
Round 9: Beat Sydney by eight points
Round 13: Lost to Carlton by eight points
Round 18: Lost to Richmond by nine points
Round 23: Lost to St Kilda by two points

Record: 3-3

Last two mins: Bombers hold off gallant Roos surge

The thrilling final moments between Essendon and North Melbourne in round eight

Round 2: Lost to Sydney by three points
Round 6: Lost to Melbourne by 10 points
Round 14: Beat North Melbourne by six points
Round 19: Beat Collingwood by one point
Round 22: Beat Port Adelaide by six points
Elimination final: Lost to Gold Coast by one point

Record: 3-3

Last two mins: Frenetic finish as Dockers pinch it from Pies at the death

The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Fremantle in round 19

Round 2: Lost to St Kilda by seven points
Round 3: Lost to Brisbane by nine points
Round 6: Beat Hawthorn by seven points
Round 8: Beat Collingwood by three points
Round 9: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by four points

Record: 2-3

Last two mins: Pie misses after siren in drama-filled finish

The thrilling final moments between Collingwood and Geelong in round eight

Round 4: Beat Adelaide by one point
Round 9: Beat the Western Bulldogs by 10 points
Round 10: Beat Hawthorn by eight points
Round 15: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by seven points
Round 18: Beat Collingwood by six points
Round 24: Lost to Port Adelaide by four points
Elimination final: Beat Fremantle by one point

Record: 5-2

Last two mins: Retiring Sun's touched behind seals epic finals win

The thrilling final moments between Fremantle and Gold Coast in the elimination final

Round 1: Beat Melbourne by three points
Round 9: Beat Geelong by four points
Round 12: Beat Richmond by three points
Round 15: Beat Gold Coast by seven points

Record: 4-0

Last two mins: Late Keeffe goal sees Giants past Dees

The thrilling final moments between Melbourne and GWS in round one

Round 6: Lost to Geelong by seven points
Round 10: Lost to Gold Coast by eight points
Round 14: Beat Adelaide by three points
Round 24: Lost to Brisbane by 10 points

Record: 1-3

Last two mins: Hawks surge at the death to deny Crows

The thrilling final moments between Hawthorn and Adelaide in round 14

Round 1: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by three points
Round 6: Beat Fremantle by 10 points
Round 13: Lost to Collingwood by one point
Round 19: Lost to Carlton by eight points
Round 20: Lost to St Kilda by six points
Round 22: Lost to the Western Bulldogs by six points
Round 24: Lost to Collingwood by six points

Record: 1-6

Highlights: Melbourne v Fremantle

The Demons and Dockers clash in round six of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Round 7: Lost to Port Adelaide by nine points
Round 8: Lost to Essendon by three points
Round 9: Drew with Brisbane
Round 10: Beat Richmond by four points
Round 13: Beat West Coast by 10 points
Round 14: Lost to Fremantle by six points
Round 21: Lost to St Kilda by nine points

Record: 2-1-4

Last two mins: Roos and Lions rue missed chances in frantic drawn finish

The thrilling final moments between North Melbourne and Brisbane in round nine

Round 6: Beat Sydney by eight points
Round 7: Beat North Melbourne by nine points
Round 9: Lost to Adelaide by five points
Round 22: Lost to Fremantle by six points
Round 24: Beat Gold Coast by four points

Record: 3-2

Last two mins: Desperate Power deny Suns in stunning upset

The thrilling final moments between Port Adelaide and Gold Coast in round 24

Round 9: Beat West Coast by two points
Round 10: Lost to North Melbourne by four points
Round 12: Lost to Greater Western Sydney by three points
Round 18: Beat Essendon by nine points
Round 22: Lost to St Kilda by four points

Record: 2-3

Last two mins: Game-saving Tiger tackle denies Eagles first win

The thrilling final moments between Richmond and West Coast in round nine

Round 2: Beat Geelong by seven points
Round 18: Lost to Sydney by five points
Round 20: Beat Melbourne by six points
Round 21: Beat North Melbourne by nine points
Round 22: Beat Richmond by four points
Round 23: Beat Essendon by two points

Record: 5-1

Last two mins: Nasiah's epic moments steal staggering comeback win

Enjoy the thrilling final two minutes of St Kilda's clash with Melbourne in round 20

Round 1: Lost to Brisbane by four points
Round 2: Beat Fremantle by three points
Round 6: Lost to Port Adelaide by eight points
Round 9: Lost to Essendon by eight points
Round 16: Lost to the Western Bulldogs by nine points
Round 18: Beat St Kilda by five points
Round 22: Beat Brisbane by two points

Record: 3-4

Last two mins: Siren denies Freo one last push in Swans thriller

Watch the thrilling last two minutes of Fremantle’s game against Sydney in round two

Round 6: Lost to Essendon by two points
Round 9: Lost to Richmond by two points
Round 13: Lost to North Melbourne by 10 points
Round 22: Lost to Adelaide by nine points

Record: 0-4

Last two mins: Dons survive late Eagles surge

The thrilling final moments between West Coast and Essendon in round six

Round 2: Lost to Collingwood by six points
Round 3: Beat Carlton by eight points
Round 9: Lost to Gold Coast by 10 points
Round 16: Beat Sydney by nine points
Round 19: Lost to Brisbane by 10 points
Round 22: Beat Melbourne by six points

Record: 3-3

Last two mins: Star's incredible mark sees Dogs hold off Dees

The thrilling final moments between Melbourne and Western Bulldogs in round 22