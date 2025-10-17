Watch AFL.com.au's fly-on-the-wall documentary following Cal Twomey on the biggest day of the 2025 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period

Cal Twomey in The Insider: Deadline Day. Picture: AFL Media

GO BEHIND the scenes of one of the most dramatic days in Trade Period history with The Insider: Deadline Day with Cal Twomey.

One of footy's most trusted newsbreakers, AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey, is at the heart of the biggest trade stories as they break throughout the year, and months of hard work culminates in the frantic final minutes of the last day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

>> WATCH THE INSIDER: DEADLINE DAY WITH CAL TWOMEY IN THE PLAYER BELOW

As the sun rises on Deadline Day with some of footy's biggest names still in limbo, our cameras track Twomey throughout a 12-hour marathon of news, views and analysis.

From the morning quiet of the AFL House office to the Trade Radio studios as excitement builds, and then to the Marvel Stadium trading floor as the deals get done – or not – Twomey is in the thick of it, trading phone calls and text messages to get the news first.

As Charlie Curnow, Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver get their big-money moves – and Zach Merrett is left stranded after Essendon's hard-line stance – some shock names emerge in the final hours.

It's Deadline Day like you've never seen it before 👀



Go behind the scenes and follow @aflcomau's @CalTwomey throughout the entire final day of the 2025 Trade Period and get a new perspective on the chaos that unfolded.



Watch 'The Insider' now: https://t.co/1unMl0uoK7 pic.twitter.com/HEXHzgWZcQ — AFL (@AFL) October 17, 2025

Twomey, the AFL.com.au team and the wider Trade Radio crew ensure they bring fans the news first, with exclusive access live inside key club trading rooms as the deals are negotiated and the clock counts down.

The Insider is a unique look inside the hustle and bustle of one of the AFL's landmark events from the perspective of someone who's across every pick, every player and every deal.

The mini-documentary The Insider: Deadline Day with Cal Twomey now is available free on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.