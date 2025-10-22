Take a look back at some of the best close games played in the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership season

Seth Campbell celebrates his goal against Carlton in round one; Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera after his heroics against Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

THEY'RE the games that got everyone talking in 2025.

From the final-minute thrillers to post-siren heroics, there's nothing like a nailbiting finish to get the footy juices flowing.

Who could forget Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera hauling St Kilda across the line to complete the biggest comeback from three-quarter time in VFL/AFL history? No one, of course.

But there were plenty more memorable close games, from Seth Campbell's acrobatic celebration in round one, to the fiery clash between Gold Coast and Adelaide, and David Swallow's incredible fairytale point in the Suns' first final.

Relive 10 of the best finishes from the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership season below.

Tigers stun the Blues in MCG opener

R1: Richmond 13.4 (82) def Carlton 9.15 (69)

The Blues were the hottest of favourites heading into their season opener against the retooled Tigers but a brilliant second half set up a memorable victory for Richmond, capped by Seth Campbell's game-sealing goal and acrobatic celebration.

Fireworks late as Suns hold off Crows

R4: Gold Coast 13.13 (91) def Adelaide 14.6 (90)

A heated battle between Adelaide forward Riley Thilthorpe and Gold Coast defender Mac Andrew was at the centre of this thrilling clash, with the enmity between the two spilling over after the final siren blew on the Suns' one-point victory.

Crisp falls short of fairytale

R8: Geelong 13.12 (90) def Collingwood 12.15 (87)

Magpie Jack Crisp fell just short of the fairytale finish in his record-breaking 245th consecutive game. His long set-shot attempt after the siren missed to his right, handing the relieved Cats a three-point win.

Tiger's desperate tackle denies Eagles

R9: Richmond 11.15 (81) def West Coast 11.13 (79)

It might well be the most important feat Tom Brown has managed on an AFL field to date. The young Tiger chased down first-year Eagle Tom Gross as he streamed forward for a shot at goal. Brown earned a free kick, Richmond got the win and West Coast's losing streak continued.

Treacy stands tall as Dockers down Pies

R19: Fremantle 12.7 (79) def Collingwood 11.12 (78)

Collingwood threw everything at Fremantle but it was key forward Josh Treacy's game-saving mark at the 'wrong' end of the ground that finally sealed a famous win for the Dockers.

Nasiah the Messiah breaks Demon hearts

R20: St Kilda 15.6 (90) def Melbourne 13.12 (90)

It was quite simply one of the greatest comebacks in VFL/AFL history, and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera was at the heart of it. The Saints stormed back from 46 points down at three-quarter time to win by six points, courtesy of Nas's goal after the siren.

Freo skipper delivers to switch off Power

R22: Fremantle 13.14 (92) def Port Adelaide 13.8 (86)

After forward Josh Treacy's heroics in defence earlier in the season, it was skipper Alex Pearce - a full-time defender - who stepped up with the match-winning goal in this thriller against Port.

Lions almost do the impossible against Swans

R22: Sydney 13.14 (92) def Brisbane 13.12 (90)

The Lions needed four goals in a minute to win it against the Swans, and they very nearly got there. Watch the stunning burst that left the Bloods very, very nervous at the final centre bounce.

Crows withstand Magpies' charge to book finals berth

R23: Adelaide 9.5 (59) def Collingwood 8.8 (56)

The finals came early on this Saturday night, with the Crows holding off the Magpies in front of a heaving Adelaide Oval crowd. It was only fitting that skipper Jordan Dawson's assured mark on the outer wing was the sealing moment.

Veteran Sun the hero in Gold Coast's first final

EF: Gold Coast 11.14 (80) def Fremantle 12.7 (79)

Perhaps the footy gods' finest piece of scriptwriting in 2025. Inaugural Sun David Swallow was no guarantee to be picked for his club's first final, but not only did he make the 23, his long behind was the score that gave Gold Coast a stunning win in its September debut.