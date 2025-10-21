Jason Williams during the AFL Indigenous All Stars match against Fremantle at Optus Stadium on February 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has added another coach to its development team for 2026 by signing Port Adelaide development coach Jason Williams.

Williams has spent the past two years working at Alberton under Ken Hinkley after starting his coaching journey in Victoria.

A proud Noongar man from Narrogin in Western Australia, Williams coached alongside Xavier Clarke in the Indigenous All Stars game on the eve of the 2025 season.

Williams worked with the emerging forwards at the Power and oversaw Port Adelaide's Next Generation Academy.

Jason Williams chats to Port Adelaide players after an intraclub match. Picture: Matt Sampson/PAFC

Before landing his first role in the AFL, Williams was head coach of the Indigenous talent program at the AFL, following two seasons as Bacchus Marsh senior coach, two years as midfield coach at the Northern Bullants and a stint coaching at the Calder Cannons.

The Hawks have tweaked its development program across October, luring highly rated coach Daniel Giansiracusa across from Essendon.

Giansiracusa opted to move to the Hawks after missing out on the vacancy at Melbourne, taking a different step towards becoming a senior coach.

Daniel Giansiracusa looks on prior to the round 22 match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on August 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Hawk David Mirra has been appointed Box Hill head coach, returning to the club he led to premiership success and where he is a life member.

The 34-year-old will replace Zane Littlejohn – who has moved to North Melbourne – and will also work in development at Hawthorn, following two years coaching Wesley College in the APS competition.

All three will be on deck from next month ahead of pre-season starting at the Kennedy Community Centre on November 17.