Craig Drummond has been endorsed to join the AFL Commission

Chairman of the AFL Commission Richard Goyder (R) presents Geelong President Craig Drummond with the 2022 Premiership Flag on March 09, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has confirmed former Geelong president Craig Drummond has been unanimously endorsed to join its Commission, with Chair Richard Goyder to step down in March.

Drummond was president at the Cats for four years, which included the club's 2022 AFL premiership win, and was a club director for 13 years in total.

STATEMENT Craig Drummond unanimously endorsed to join AFL Commission

He has extensive business experience, including as CEO of Medibank and a 30-year career in finance.

Goyder, who has been Chair since 2017, has confirmed he will step away from the Commission in March having been there since 2011.

His replacement as Chair will be determined by the 18 club representatives at the Commission's Annual General Meeting in March.

Craig Drummond speaks during the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season launch on March 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Our national game is in great shape, but we can't afford to stand still," Goyder said in a statement.

"The Commissioners and I have every confidence that when my term ends in March, Craig is the right person to lead a new era of growth and engagement with our fans, our clubs, and our broadcast partners.

"Craig has a deep understanding of football, combined with proven business and leadership capability.

"His contribution to the game and his professional track record will make him an outstanding addition to the AFL Commission."