Ben Rutten will join Port Adelaide as its new GM of football

Ben Rutten outside Port Adelaide HQ. Picture: Matt Sampson/Port Adelaide FC

FORMER Essendon coach and champion Adelaide defender Ben Rutten has been appointed Port Adelaide's new general manager of football.

Rutten takes the place of Chris Davies, who left the Power in September to join Carlton.

Rutten returns to his home state at a time of great change at Port, with long-time coach Ken Hinkley and veteran midfielder Travis Boak also departing in the off-season.

"The significant changes we've made over the last couple of months with the combined experience and capability we've compiled across our football department allowed us to think differently about this role," Power CEO Matthew Richardson said.

Ben Rutten during Essendon's clash with Collingwood in round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Ben is a highly credentialed football person – a former player, assistant coach, and AFL senior coach – who will provide great leadership and support right across our club. He has had experience in successful programs and understands what an elite environment looks like.

"What particularly impressed us is Ben's focus on continual learning and development and his desire to broaden his career beyond coaching, complementing his unique skills and experience to move into football administration. His most recent role as head of coaching and development at Richmond demonstrated exactly the kind of strategic football leadership we were seeking."

The Power have lured ex-Gold Coast coach and Brisbane assistant Stuart Dew as Carr's senior assistant among other appointments, including Hawthorn identity Andy Collins as coaching director.

Carr's assistant coaching group will also feature newcomers Luke Webster, who has transferred from a similar role at Fremantle, and Darren Reeves, a dual premiership coach with SANFL powerhouse Glenelg.

Former Port players Hamish Hartlett (assistant coach) and Jacob Surjan (development coach and Port's SANFL coach) have also been appointed in the off-season.

After 229 games for the Crows, including All-Australian selection in 2005, Rutten immediately turned to coaching, joining Richmond as an assistant.

He was the Tigers' defensive coach for their 2017 premiership win before he departed at the end of 2018 to join Essendon as an assistant under John Worsfold.

Ben Rutten addresses the Essendon players against Port Adelaide in R22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He took over from Worsfold as part of a succession plan at the Bombers, but his time in the top job was tumultuous, winning just 18 of 44 games before he was sacked in 2022.

He then returned to the Tigers, where he has held the role of head of coaching performance and development for the past three seasons.

"Starting a new journey, with a new coaching group and plenty of new staff, it's an exciting opportunity to grow together and build something special," Rutten said of joining Port.

"I feel like I can contribute positively to Port Adelaide, especially considering the stage that the club is in and the capable group of people that have been brought together.

"It's really important to me to support the coaches and the club in any way I can, and to have a wholistic approach to the AFL, AFLW and SANFL programs."

- with AAP