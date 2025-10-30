The AFL advises that Rhys Mathieson has received a three-year period of ineligibility in connection with Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) under the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code

The AFL advises that Rhys Mathieson, player for Wilston Grange Australian Football Club in the Queensland Australian Football League (QAFL), has received a three-year period of ineligibility in connection with Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) under the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code.

A sample collected from Mr Mathieson by Sport Integrity Australia on 10 August 2024 during an In-Competition doping control test at a QAFL match between Wilston Grange and Aspley football clubs detected the presence of a metabolite of the prohibited substance Oxymetholone. Oxymetholone is listed under Class S1.1 (Anabolic Androgenic Steroids) of the World Anti-Doping Code – International Standard – Prohibited List 2024 (2024 Prohibited List) and is prohibited at all times.

In accordance with the sanction (which runs from the date Mr Mathieson’s sample was collected, being 10 August 2024), Mr Mathieson is prohibited from participating in any sports that have adopted a World Anti-Doping Code compliant anti-doping policy until 10 August 2027, although he may return to training from 10 June 2027.

Under strict confidentiality provisions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Code and the Australian Football Anti-Doping Code, the AFL and other parties were unable to make any public comment in relation to this matter until now.