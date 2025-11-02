IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on football's big issues.
- Fish and Schmooky run the rule over Brisbane's 2025 season
- With eight players 22 and under, plus some handy acquisitions, 'there's no reason why they won't be a contender again'
- What can Keidean Coleman add to the team after missing so much football?
- How Oscar Allen can help the team's younger forwards
- Brisbane will want to lock in Zac Bailey's signature early in the season
