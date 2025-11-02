Take a look back at the 2015 draft class, in their own words

THE NEXT wave of AFL stars are about to become household names.

Ahead of the Telstra AFL Draft on November 19-20, AFL.com.au will sit down with the top prospects of 2025 to discuss their football journeys so far and their hopes for the future, with those stories to be published over the coming weeks.

Getting to know these young stars of the future before they are drafted is something AFL.com.au has done each year for more than a decade, so we have taken a look back into our video archive to 2015 to see some familiar faces before they hit the big time.

A decade on, take a look below at 14 players AFL.com.au interviewed ahead of the 2015 draft and who are still on an AFL list heading into 2026.

Jacob Weitering

Height: 190cm

Position: Key defender

Club: Dandenong Stingrays

What he said: "What I do well as a defender is definitely my ability to read the play and my marking. And, for a big fella, my foot skills as well. Alex Rance is one (player I model my game on), he's one of the best key defenders in the game. Harry Taylor with his marking ability and ability to read the play, and Michael Hurley is another one."

Taken at: Pick 1 by Carlton

Career: 204 games for Carlton

Jacob Weitering during Carlton's game against the Western Bulldoghs in R3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Callum Mills

Height: 186cm

Position: Midfielder

Club: North Shore/NSW-ACT

What he said: "I play mainly in the midfield, a bit more of an in-and-under person who feeds the ball to the outside. I'm trying to add a bit more of an outside balance to my game off half-back and half-forward. I'm not similar to any player, but if I can take traits of Joel Selwood and Jarrad McVeigh, your game will be better."

Taken at: Pick 3 by Sydney (Academy)

Career: 174 games for Sydney

Callum Mills handballs during Sydney's clash against Narrm in round 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Clayton Oliver

Height: 187cm

Position: Midfielder

Club: Murray Bushrangers

What he said: "I've always been really competitive as a kid and never really wanted to lose ... I'm an inside mid, stoppage and clearances and tackles and contested ball. I'm just competitive. I want to play like Patty Cripps or Tom Rockliff."

Taken at: Pick 4 by Melbourne

Career: 205 games for Melbourne, joined GWS in 2025

Clayton Oliver after arriving at Greater Western Sydney in a trade from Melbourne. Picture: Greater Western Sydney FC

Darcy Parish

Height: 181cm

Position: Midfielder

Club: Geelong Falcons

What he said: "(Strengths are) my decision-making, my skills and my work ethic. I think I can have an impact in any game I play. From that competitive side, I always just fight and fight to get the win. I think there's a little bit of Daisy Thomas back in his prime; pretty good to (base) my game on him."

Taken at: Pick 5 by Essendon

Career: 165 games for Essendon

Darcy Parish during Essendon's game against Carlton in R13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jacob Hopper

Height: 186cm

Position: Midfielder

Club: North Ballarat Rebels

What he said: "What I can bring is my leadership, ability to win the footy and impact on the scoreboard if I get the chance to play. I'm an inside midfielder, so hunt the footy and win the footy first, and then try and go forward and snag a few goals. AFL players (I admire are) Joel Selwood and Nat Fyfe, those types who win the hunt but also impact the scoreboard."

Taken at: Pick 7 by Greater Western Sydney (Academy)

Career: 114 games for Greater Western Sydney, 51 games for Richmond

Jacob Hopper celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Richmond and Essendon at the MCG in round 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Callum Ah Chee

Height: 183cm

Position: Forward

Club: South Fremantle

What he said: "I like to base my game on Shaun Burgoyne. The way he plays is pretty exciting, he's pretty good under pressure and his decision making is really good. The position I play mainly is high half forward or on the wing. I think I'm an all-round unselfish team player and pretty outgoing, so I think I bring those attributes."

Taken at: Pick 8 by Gold Coast

Career: 45 games for Gold Coast, 124 games for Brisbane, expected to join Adelaide in 2025

Callum Ah Chee celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Harry McKay

Height: 200cm

Position: Key forward

Club: Gippsland Power

What he said: "I try to model my game around Joe Daniher or Tom Lynch, and Buddy Franklin as a tall, athletic left-footer with a good goal sense. Although I'm pretty tall, I think I move like I'm a bit shorter and I'm pretty agile on the ground, which always helps when the ball is on the ground and I'm trying to beat my opponent."

Taken at: Pick 10 by Carlton

Career: 140 games for Carlton

Harry McKay celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Port Adelaide in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Charlie Curnow

Height: 191cm

Position: Key forward

Club: Geelong Falcons

What he said: "I get told a bit that I play a bit like Jake Stringer. He's a very explosive player - I probably wouldn't say I'm as explosive as him - but I'm around that role of 196cm height but can also get up the ground, create space and move around. Where I play my best footy is a bit of an unknown at the moment; I've played backline, forward and mid and going forward, I'm looking at a mid and forward role. That's where I'm looking."

Taken at: Pick 12 by Carlton

Career: 149 games for Carlton, traded to Sydney in 2025

Charlie Curnow poses after being traded to Sydney on October 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Matt Kennedy

Height: 187cm

Position: Midfielder

Club: Collingullie/NSW-ACT

What he said: "I was worried at the start of the year because I didn't know what to expect having not played at this level of footy and being able to adapt to the pace and fitness side to the game, but I think I've handled it pretty good. I'm a member of the GWS academy from the Riverina, which has been pretty beneficial. I've always wanted to play at a Melbourne club, but at the end of the day I just want to be on an AFL list, I don't care where I live."

Taken at: Pick 13 by Greater Western Sydney

Career: 19 games for Greater Western Sydney, 99 games for Carlton, 23 games for Western Bulldogs

Matthew Kennedy for the Western Bulldogs during the 2025 AFL premiership season. Picture: AFL Photos

Eric Hipwood

Height: 200cm

Position: Key forward/defender

Club: Aspley/Queensland

What he said: "My parents played and I looked at my dad when he was watching TV one time and I said 'I want to play that sport'. I started the year down back but then went forward in a game against Tassie and kicked a couple of goals. I'd love to go the Lions so I don't have to move away from home. Living in Brisbane when they won the three flags, that was pretty big."

Taken at: Pick 14 by Brisbane (Academy)

Career: 199 games for Brisbane

Eric Hipwood kicks a goal during Brisbane's clash against Gold Coast in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jade Gresham

Height: 177cm

Position: Midfielder

Club: Northern Knights

What he said: "I think (my strengths) are my professionalism, my decision making and I think I'm a good user of the footy. I think I play my best footy in the midfield and going down forward to kick a few goals. I model my game on a Luke Shuey type, someone who can play inside and also outside and go forward to kick a few goals. (My dad) grew up with Brent Harvey so I give him a call every now and then ... it's pretty inspiring to see a little guy like myself do what he's done, play 400 games, win a flag and be a legend of the club."

Taken at: Pick 18 by St Kilda

Career: 136 games for St Kilda, 41 games for Essendon

Jade Gresham in action during the match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Ben McKay

Height: 199cm

Position: Key defender

Club: Gippsland Power

What he said: "I'm pretty raw and I've got a lot to offer and a lot of growing and development left in me. I'm a forward, I enjoy forward (because) you can play the game on your terms a bit more. Although I'd prefer to play forward, I can always go down back and I've always had that in my back pocket."

Taken at: Pick 21 by North Melbourne

Career: 71 games for North Melbourne, 33 games for Essendon

Ben McKay ahead of Essendon's clash with Adelaide in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Dunkley

Height: 189cm

Position: Midfielder

Club: Gippsland Power

What he said: ""Scott Pendlebury, being a Sale boy as well, we've come across each other a fair bit. We've done a few sessions together, some hard running sessions ... it's pretty special to run next to the Collingwood captain. My dad ... has had a big influence on my footy, mainly the off-field stuff with how professional you've got to be to get yourself right every week and doing the one-percenters off the field."

Taken at: Pick 25 by Western Bulldogs

Career: 116 games for Western Bulldogs, 78 games for Brisbane

Josh Dunkley after the Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the MCG, September 27, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Jack Silvagni

Height: 190cm

Position: Tall defender

Club: Oakleigh Chargers

What he said: "It's always been a dream of mine to play for Carlton. I've never really thought of anything else. I've looked up to (my dad) for as long as I can remember. He's always been my footy idol and my role model in life generally. He's happy to give me constructive criticism on my game and I'm happy to take that on board - sometimes. And love to do this and make an impact like my dad and my grandad."

Taken at: Pick 53 by Carlton (father-son)

Career: 128 games for Carlton, joined St Kilda in 2025