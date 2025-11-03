St Kilda will welcome a young Irish star next season

Kobe McDonald in action and (inset) father Ciaran during the 2004 International Rules. Pictures: Instagram/AFL Photos

YOUNG Irishman Kobe McDonald will join St Kilda in the middle next year as a Category B Rookie.

McDonald, whose father Ciaran played International Rules for Ireland against Australia in 2004, will head to Moorabbin once he completes his schooling.

McDonald, 17, has been turning heads at County Mayo, with former player and current coach Austin O'Malley last month labelling the teenager "the most exciting thing I've seen in a jersey in quite a while".

Ciaran McDonald fends off Max Hudghton during the 2004 International Rules clash at Croke Park. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're thrilled to welcome Kobe and the McDonald family to St Kilda," Saints CEO Carl Dilena said.

"Kobe's natural abilities have been evident for some time, and his experience playing Gaelic football will provide a great foundation for his transition to AFL.

"We've seen the impact Irish players can make in our game, and we're looking forward to supporting Kobe as he begins his journey with the club."

Earlier on Monday, Brisbane confirmed the signing of Ben Murphy from County Kerry.