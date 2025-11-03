Ben Murphy has become the third Irishman to join Brisbane

Ben Murphy playing for Kerry. Picture: Brisbane Lions FC

BRISBANE has signed teenage Irish star Ben Murphy, making him the third Irishman at the two-time premiers.

Murphy, from Kerry, has been signed as a Category B rookie and will arrive fresh off playing against Geelong's Mark O'Connor in the Kerry SFC final last week.

The 191cm Murphy will start his life in Australia as a defender, but the Lions are confident he could play multiple positions.

"He has been a midfielder in Gaelic, though with his size and athletic profile it should allow him to play multiple roles at AFL level," said Lions scout Shane Rogers.

"He will start as a defender initially whilst he learns the game but has scope to develop craft across a number of lines and the ability to play wing long term.

"He stands at 191 centimetres and is growing, he has speed, has agility and an ability to read the game quickly.

"One of the attractive aspects of his recruitment is his calm demeanour, especially when under pressure within the game that allows him to make excellent decisions."

Murphy will join countryman Conor McKenna and Darragh Joyce at the Lions, while the club also has three Irishwomen on their AFLW list; Neasa Dooley, Jen Dunne and Orla O'Dwyer

"AFL is similar enough to Gaelic, though I expect to face a few obstacles like getting used to a totally new ball - but I'm excited to face the challenge," Murphy said.

"There have been a number of players make the switch like Conor and Darragh already at the club. But there are also a few other players that I aspire to be like back in Kerry, like Mark O’Connor, Cillian Burke (Geelong) and I went to school with Rob Monahan (Carlton) as well.

"Seeing a person so close to you being successful really gives you the confidence that you can be too if you put your mind to it."

Murphy is the third addition to the Lions squad for 2016, with big-name free agents Oscar Allen and Sam Draper also making the move.