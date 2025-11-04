Ken Hinkley will not take up a role at another club in 2026

Ken Hinkley looks on during the R23 match between Port Adelaide and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on August 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

FORMER Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley is set to take a year away from clubland in 2026.

Hinkley's 13-year stint as Power coach ended this year, leading to multiple clubs reaching out with interest in him joining them in a range of different roles.

He has spoken publicly about taking his time following the season to make a decision on his plans for 2026, but is now not expected to take up any official role at a new club for next year.

Hinkley steered the Power to the finals series in four of his last six years at the club, including two preliminary final berths, before Port managed only nine wins in his final year in an injury-hit campaign.

His final game was full of emotion as he and champion midfielder Travis Boak bade farewell to the club with a spirited win over Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval.

He said after that game that heading to a new club would be a challenge.

Travis Boak and Ken Hinkley after Port Adelaide's win over Gold Coast in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Right now, how can I think about anything else?" Hinkley said.

"I'm in love with the Port Adelaide footy club. That's not easy to walk away from. I need a bit of time to let the dust settle and find out whether I've still got the competitive edge to want to compete.

"I don't know. Going against Port Adelaide doesn't seem anywhere near right."

Port Adelaide has undergone an off-season of significant change in its football department, with Josh Carr replacing Hinkley as coach after last season's succession plan, Chris Davies moving to Carlton to be the Blues' head of football and Ben Rutten taking over the role at the Power and six new members of its coaching panel arriving.