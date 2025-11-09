The first specialist sports school in Western Australia could have two players drafted later this month

Tylah Williams playing for WA, Ben Cousins and Koby Evans at Darling Range Sports College, and Evans in action for WA. Pictures: AFL Photos / Orien Harvey

THERE is an air of excitement at Darling Range Sports College ahead of this month's Telstra AFL Draft.

Two of their own – Tylah Williams and Koby Evans – are on the verge of becoming AFL players, in a fillip for the school, which is Western Australia's first specialist sport college.

"The year sevens, eights and nines all look up to Koby and know where he's headed as one of our year 12s, and Tylah finished school last year but we're all really excited for him too," said Brad Smith, former West Coast player and recruiter and now a teacher at Darling Range. "Everyone is really keen to see them take the next step."

Koby Evans at footy training at Darling Range Sports College. Picture: Orien Harvey

Darling Range's impending AFL success is the tip of the iceberg for the work the college is doing with nine high performance sports programs in AFL, athletics, baseball, basketball, netball, NRL, soccer, swimming and triathlon.

Smith, who was drafted as a mature-ager for the Eagles in 2004 after dominating the WAFL as a key forward, suffered knee injuries that prevented him from making his debut.

Post-career, he spent more than a decade as part of West Coast's recruiting department, before joining the school where six-time WAFL premiership player Darren Rumble is AFL coordinator of Darling Range's football program.

Brad Smith at a West Coast training session in 2006. Picture: AFL Photos

Across the year levels, there are more than 170 kids in the football programs, including around 30 girls players as well.

"We don't only cater for the very few who might make the AFL but we also have to cater for the 98, 99 per cent who aren't going to go on and play AFL and will play community footy or a lot might go to the state league competition over here," Smith said.

"We've got pool facilities, ice bath facilities, a weights room, and we think we can offer the students more in regards to the time they're doing here.

"They can do up to four sessions a week of either technical skills, some rehab, sports science, nutrition, sports psychology and we can look after that all through their adolescence so they are ready to go at their talent programs.

"They have to comply with all of the requirements in class for them to attend any games or school carnivals or special events, so there's a heavy focus on behaviour and getting through any academic program they're working through."

Smith has leaned on his Eagles connections for some special guests in recent years, including multiple visits from former teammate Ben Cousins as well as fellow Brownlow medallist Matt Priddis, while former West Coast coach John Worsfold and Australian cricket legend Justin Langer have also imparted their knowledge.

West Coast great Ben Cousins (centre) with Darling Range Sports College players including 2025 draft prospect Koby Evans (on Cousins' right). Picture: Orien Harvey

"Koby has been here from year seven and he's a special character, he's very well- liked and has an infectious personality. We've worked with him to make sure he's a well-rounded young man and by year 12 he can transition into life with a lot of skills and we're very proud he's nearly at the end of year 12," Smith said.

"Tylah came up from Tambellup and knocked on our door at the end of year 10 and said 'I want to try out for your footy program', so he came to training and showed his speed, that silky left foot and he was great. He's a quiet character, quietly competitive. Darren's done some great work with him."

Both Williams and Evans are tied to West Coast through its Next Generation Academy as Indigenous prospects, with Smith's experience with scouting teams also helping prepare the pair throughout the season.

"We've done some mock interviews with them both so we've practised those answers. Because I know a lot of the recruiters, I can say 'He's a good guy, that'll be a conversation' or 'They'll do it this way'. We spoke about what Draft Combine would be like as well," Smith said.

Williams, who starred at the Combine with his testing results (second in the 20-metre sprint and fourth in the agility test), said Darling Range had helped set him up for his draft shot.

"The main reason I moved to Perth was for my football. When I first went in, it took a while to get used to how everything was there," Williams said.

"But I did that try-out and as I was warming up Brad more or less said I'd be getting in the team. We built a relationship through football but also just making sure I was going to class and getting things done and since I graduated we've still been in contact."