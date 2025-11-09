Zach Merrett leads his side out for the round 14 match between Essendon and Geelong at the MCG, June 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on Essendon.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Zach Merrett's trade request will continue to be a dominant storyline throughout 2026

- Damo believes he can put the trade period behind him to return to his best form, but the captaincy is out of the question

- An injury-hit season saw a record 15 debutants unveiled

- Heading into his fourth season as coach, how much pressure is Brad Scott under?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts