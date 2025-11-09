The AFL has confirmed the introduction of a Wildcard Round

Brisbane players line up for the national anthem ahead of the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has confirmed that the 2026 Toyota Premiership Season will feature an expanded Finals Series with the introduction of a Wildcard Finals Round.

The introduction of a Wildcard Finals Round will now mean 10 teams will remain in contention for Premiership honours after the conclusion of the Toyota AFL Premiership Home and Away Season.

Played across the traditional pre-finals bye weekend it will feature two elimination matches where seventh will play 10th and eighth will play ninth.

The highest ranked winner of the two matches will then secure seventh place and the other winner will secure eighth place heading into the first full week of Finals.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said the introduction of a Wildcard Finals Round was great for fans and clubs alike.

“We’re thrilled to deliver fans an extra weekend of finals footy, while giving more clubs and players the opportunity to play finals footy and win a Premiership,” said Mr Dillon.

“The Wildcard Finals Round reflects our ongoing commitment to evolve our competition structure building on recent additions like Gather Round and AFL Origin, ensuring our game continues to grow.

“This also means that all teams who finish in the top eight of ten will host a home final, giving fans a chance to see their club play at home in September.”

Teams that finish in the top six will have a week off after Round 24 ahead of playing in an Elimination or Qualifying Final.