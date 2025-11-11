Aaron Cadman celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Sydney at Engie Stadium in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Michael Whiting and Nathan Schmook join all the dots on Greater Western Sydney.

- Internal expectations have the Giants going deep in September in 2026

- All eyes will be on Clayton Oliver and how he fits into the midfield

- There's plenty of excitement surrounding Aaron Cadman as he heads into his fourth season

- Why the Giants' game style was 'unsustainable' in the big games this season

