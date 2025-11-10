Zeke Uwland is a top prospect in this year's Telstra AFL Draft, but it could have been a different story after an accident as a kid

Zeke Uwland during the Draft Combine on October 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IF A "dramatic" childhood accident went another way, Gold Coast Academy graduate Zeke Uwland might be anything but a top prospect in next week's Telstra AFL Draft.

Either that, or he'd be doing so as a predominantly right-footed player.

When Uwland was two years of age, he was playing with a drawer full of pots and pans at the family home, when suddenly it came crashing down on his little left foot.

"I had no reason to be in there, I was two years old," Uwland retells.

"It collapsed onto my toe and most of it came off. I think a few tendons were holding it together.

"I was very fortunate it didn't come off.

"They repaired the nail bed and there's no problems. No scar, you wouldn't know.

"It was a pretty dramatic day. If that toe had come off, I certainly wouldn't be a chance to get drafted. I was pretty lucky."

Uwland is one of four boys, with Jarrah, his twin Mali, and hard-nosed Suns defender, Bodhi.

Unlike his well-established older sibling, Zeke has burst to the forefront of recruiters' attention in recent years, with his hard-running and exquisite left foot catching the eye at every level he's played.

Zeke and Bodhi Uwland at a Gold Coast home game. Picture: Supplied

Zeke has played alongside fellow draft hopefuls and Suns Academy players Beau Addinsall and Jai Murray at local club Burleigh for as long as he can remember.

"We grew up playing together and have been driven since day dot," Uwland said.

"Without each other, we probably wouldn't be in this position.

"We were always challenging each other. It got pretty tense at training because we'd push each other and want to be the best version of ourselves.

Zeke Uwland is presented his AFL National Academy jumper by coach Tarkyn Lockyer and Marsh representative Jodi Wadling on April 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I probably didn't think I was good enough. I only caught onto that two or three years ago.

"I'd never won a best and fairest because these boys would clean them up.

"I was really competitive. I grew up in a household that everyone wants to win, and you do everything in your power so you can. I'm still like that, I hate losing, anything."

Uwland overcame a back injury early in his draft year, excelling in the VFL when given his chance by the Suns.

Zeke Uwland runs with the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Tasmania at the AFL National Development Championships Under-16s on July 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The 18-year-old is likely to be bid on in the first handful of picks, but says where he is selected on draft night is irrelevant.

"It doesn't matter if you're pick one or a rookie selection, if you take your opportunity and run with it," Uwland said.

"My brother is a prime example. He was a pre-selected rookie and there's always stories like that where those players end up playing more games than high picks.

"It's about not getting complacent.

"Being drafted is not the achievement, it's the start of the journey.

"I don't want to be a high draft pick, I want to be someone that has a really good CV … and I measure that through premierships and games played."