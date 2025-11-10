Jason Horne-Francis will undergo a planned procedure to have the plate in his foot removed

Jason Horne-Francis in action during the match between Port Adelaide and North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide midfielder Jason Horne-Francis will undergo a procedure to have a plate in his foot removed, but he is expected back in training before Christmas.

Horne-Francis, 22, was limited to 15 games this year and suffered a foot injury that ended his season after round 18.

He left the first day of pre-season training on Monday, when first-to-fourth-year players returned, due to discomfort with his foot.

The midfielder was due to have the plate in his foot removed later in the year, but that has been brought forward, the Power said on Monday.

The club said the move will allow Horne-Francis to train without discomfort.

It is a minor setback to the midfielder's pre-season, with the former Kangaroo expected to be back training before the Christmas break.

Horne-Francis averaged 20.9 disposals, 4.6 clearances and 2.9 tackles for the Power in 2025.