Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey during Gettable Draft Countdown on November 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE is only one place to get set for this year’s Telstra AFL Draft and it is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

Next week sees the return of the Gettable Draft Countdown, where Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge will have you prepared and ready for the draft with three massive shows, brought to you by Google Pixel.

Starting Monday, November 17, the Gettable Draft Countdown shows will run on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings from 9am-11am AEDT.

They will feature exclusive interviews with AFL club list recruiting managers and list managers with the inside word on their picks ahead of the draft, including hearing from the four clubs that will dominate the top of the draft in West Coast, Richmond, Essendon and Melbourne.

Plus, a stack of the country’s best draft hopefuls and player agents will also feature on Gettable Draft Countdown.

There will be all the latest draft news on each show on who is going where and any pick swap deals, plus Cal will give the first take on his Phantom Draft. All shows and interviews will be available on replay to listen to on Gettable's podcast feeds.

Then, on Wednesday, November 19 and Thursday, November 20, catch AFL.com.au’s coverage of every draft pick with all the analysis as it happens on Draft Night Live.

From 7pm AEDT, Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Nat Edwards will steer every pick, with live reaction from draftees and clubs across both nights of the draft.

The rookie and pre-season drafts will also be broadcast on AFL.com.au on Friday afternoon.