THE COUNTDOWN is on ahead of next week's Telstra AFL Draft.

In preparation, here is our final Phantom Form Guide of 2025, the fifth update of the year as we rank the leading 30 prospects in this year's draft crop.

Just a week from names being called next Wednesday night in the opening round, we have also included the latest information on where each of the players could be selected and the clubs interested.

Remember, this is not a phantom draft and does not take into account where bids will be placed on father-son or Academy players. The mock draft will come on Monday, with a late mail version to arrive on Tuesday.

The standout player of this year's crop elevated himself in the big games this year. Duursma was his team's go-to man on most occasions, including through Vic Country's carnival, when he was named an All-Australian and dominated in the last game of the championships. Duursma's versatility is his power: he can be played all over the ground and do the job, and he does it with skill, class and a take-it-on approach. The youngest of the four Duursma siblings has been growing his game since debuting for Gippsland's under-18 side in 2023 and will be able to start his career all over the field.

Where does he go? Duursma elevated himself to be top of the pool and is poised to join West Coast as the club's second No.1 pick in three years. The Eagles haven't had any offers for the top selection and Duursma is ready for a move to Perth.

Suns fans would have seen Uwland training with Christian Petracca recently after the Melbourne star's trade to Gold Coast went through, and both of the players will immediately add to the Suns' mix. Uwland is a midfielder in the Errol Gulden mould with his run, daring kicking and sharp decision-making. He entered the year as a No.1 pick chance but missed the first half of the season with back stress fractures, but he returned deep in the season and will hit the ground running over summer. The younger brother of Suns half-back Bodhi, Uwland is dedicated, driven and seen as a future skipper of the club.

Where does he go? Uwland will join Gold Coast, which has prepared from a long way out for an early bid on the Academy gun. But where does the bid come? West Coast is strongly considering it at No.2, otherwise Richmond will pull the trigger with either of its next two selections.

It is hard to find a tall prospect move and play like Duff-Tytler, who takes the traits he used as a dominant junior basketballer into his football. Duff-Tytler proved that at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine when he finished the 2km time trial in 6:21 minutes and the 20-metre sprint in 2.92 seconds, both placing him in the top 10. But the Calder Cannons prospect models his game on Luke Jackson and Tom De Koning and will also be able to start his career as a part-time forward, having shown at VFL level late in the year with Essendon he could feature there. Duff-Tytler is a pro who is ready for the next step of his career.

Where does he go? West Coast remains favoured to take Duff-Tytler with its second pick. Essendon has had interest in him, as well as Willem Duursma, if it could push up the board but hasn't tabled any offer to the Eagles. If the Eagles went another way, then it's hard to see Richmond not snaffling Duff-Tytler.

The most exciting player in the draft crop to just sit back and watch. Patterson plays like NRL superstar Reece Walsh, taking the game on with the ball tucked under his arm and going for it. He has the quick feet and the dynamite jets to match, making 'The Rocket' Patterson a highlights reel. The Suns Academy talent also matches that with a good game understanding and he produced at the national carnival when it mattered, being named an All-Australian. Either off half-back or through the wing, Patterson is a damaging player.

Where does he go? Patterson is off to the Suns, it's just about where the bid comes for him. Richmond looks most likely to make the bid with either of its top two picks given the Tigers' eye for pace.

Annable is the player you'd want on your team – he turns up and gets to work each week, his hands are clean at ground level, he fights for the ball, he puts his head and body in tough situations and he keeps on doing it. There was a reason he was able to so easily translate his under-18 form into the VFL this year and it's because what he does well doesn't change at different levels. You can see the Lions Academy prospect being a future leader, and he's a popular, determined talent.

Where does he go? Annable will join the Lions, and some believe he could've been playing in their run to September this year had he been on the list. Richmond again shapes as the most likely club to bid, and he won't get past Essendon's first pick either if still on the board.

The bolter story of the season and one of the bolter stories of the decade. Robey has come from the clouds to be one of the best players in the pool, dominating in the second half of the season as a powerful midfielder who can also play as a goalkicking option. The big-bodied Eastern Ranges prospect grew 17cm in two years and used his size this season to create, play, run and overlap for the Ranges when in the midfield and then as a third marking tall target in attack. He finished with four goals in the Ranges' Grand Final win and has met with every club in the back half of this season.

Where does he go? Looks likely to fit into the pick No.3-8 part of the draft (pre-bids). Richmond is strongly considering him, as is Essendon, while if he got to Melbourne at No.7 or 8 then he'd be tipped to be snapped up. A mighty rise for Robey.

With some swagger, a smirk and a glint in the eye, Taylor plays the game on the edge. He flies for his marks at half-back, he loves to intercept the play and then when he has the ball in his hands he goes for his kicks. Taylor had a magnificent end to his season, being judged best on ground in Eastern's under-18 Grand Final win over Sandringham with 25 disposals and 15 marks. Think a Nick Vlastuin type with some Josh Weddle elements as an attacking tall defender who can play on a range of forwards.

Where does he go? Taylor is right in mix for Richmond, Essendon and Melbourne as those clubs all circle a similar batch of players. The hard-edge appeal to his game makes him a top-10 talent and he was one of the first 12 players invited to night one of the draft.

Xavier Taylor with the best on ground and premiership medal after the Coates Talent League Grand Final between Eastern Ranges and Sandringham Dragons at Ikon Park on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

We dub Dean 'The Teacher', because he marks everything. The best key defender in the pool looks like being the earliest key back picked at a draft since 2020, and the earliest father-son in Carlton's history. The son of former Blue Peter Dean, the Murray Bushrangers defender returned from injury last season to star this year and dominate in the back half. He was superb for Vic Country and is a player who is hard to find in drafts with his defensive mindset, marking ability and competitive instincts.

Where does he go? Dean will follow his dad's footsteps and don the navy blue. The dilemma for Carlton is how does it approach the matching of the bid, given the Blues hold picks No.9 and 11 and have been keen to trade them both for more points or a future first-round pick. West Coast likes Dean and its second pick is where his bidding range starts, while the latest he will get looks like being the Bombers' picks.

As solid and ready to go as any player in the draft with his experience at senior level with Central District over two seasons. Sharp is a hard-edged midfielder with a competitive spirit who fights for the ball and gets his hands dirty, but he was a force throughout South Australia's under-18 carnival and was named the Larke medallist for his consistent championships. Importantly, he can go forward and be impactful around goal, and he was a regular scoreboard threat for SA, and his leadership values are highly regarded among clubs.

Where does he go? Essendon appears his starting point at its pair of top-10 picks, but if he doesn't go there, then Hawthorn (pick 10) and West Coast (13) come into the considerations. At that point, other clubs will be looking to get up the board if he's still there.

There's the power, the physical grunt, the overhead marking and the tenacity that comes with Cumming that makes him an appealing player for clubs. He tested well at the Draft Combine last month after returning from a shoulder injury, having shown his traits playing for North Adelaide's senior side, when he kicked three goals from 21 disposals against South Adelaide. Cumming could start as a half-forward but projects as a midfielder with a point of difference.

Where does he go? Has been in considerations for the three Victorian clubs with back-to-back multiple picks inside the top 10: Richmond, Essendon and Melbourne. If he got to Hawthorn's pick it's unlikely he lasted much longer.

Sam Cumming tries to break a tackle from Adam Sweid during South Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Metro on June 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Few in the draft have the same speed and endurance mix as Grlj, who can put on the jets but also run all day. He showed that at the Draft Combine last month when he finished second in the 2km time trial (5:59 minutes) and ran the 20-metre sprint in 2.92 seconds. Grlj likes to use the weapon in games, too, with the Oakleigh Chargers prospect enjoying taking a glimpse around to check his bearings before going on a run. With his dash and dare, 'The Sizzler' brings something different to the mix of midfielders in the first round.

Where does he go? As Richmond considers speed, Grlj has been in the Tigers' mix after playing in the club's VFL side late in the year. If not there, he could be back a bit further into the first round, with Greater Western Sydney among the clubs who could be a chance.

Sam Grlj handballs during the Coates Talent League quarter-final between the Oakleigh Chargers and Sandringham Dragons on September 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Schubert just keeps on presenting as a leading forward. He attacks the contest, can crash bodies and clunks the ball. He kicked 28 goals for Central District's under-18 side from 13 games and also had a couple of days out playing for South Australia at the national carnival. His testing proved he can be a roamer as a key forward option, recording a 6:21 minute 2km time trial, placing him in the top 10.

Where does he go? The Bombers have done their work on him, but Schubert isn't in the first group of a dozen players to be invited to night one of the draft. There is a chance if he doesn't go to Essendon early, then he could get through to its picks in the 20s with a few clubs in the teens not looking for more talls.

South Australia forward Aidan Schubert celebrates a goal for South Australia against the Allies in the 2025 Marsh U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

Farrow started the season as a prospect to watch and as the year went on became Western Australia's leading draft hopeful. His flexibility – from half-back to midfield – and his size – 188cm – have been key parts of that, with the damaging left-footer standing out because of those attributes, He averaged 25 disposals at colts level with West Perth and also stepped up to play with West Perth's senior team, where he averaged 18 touches.

Where does he go? Farrow is attending night one of the draft, and he is in the mix for several clubs with early selections. Essendon has done its work and Melbourne is a chance if he gets through to the Dees' pair of picks. Should he get past them, Hawthorn and the Giants loom as real contenders.

Jacob Farrow in action during Western Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against the Allies on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A lovely left-foot kick off half-back and through the midfield has been part of Lindsay's appeal to clubs through this year, in a season that started with a run of good form including a best-afield display for the Marsh AFL Academy. He makes good decisions quickly and can see options arise ahead of him. The skipper of Vic Country and Geelong Falcons won All-Australian honours and was named in the Coates Talent League Team of the Year as well.

Where does he go? Lindsay's range seems to fit between 10 and 20. Hawthorn looks his most likely starting point, and the Western Bulldogs are also interested at their first choice, while if he got through to Geelong's pick at the end of the first round then he would be expected to be snapped up.

He's a bit cheeky, can get in the face of opponents, celebrates his goals fiercely and has the flowing mullet – for all those reasons Dovaston fits the mould as a modern small forward. But he also has plenty of craft and grit to his game, with the Eastern Ranges prospect kicking more than 50 goals across competitions this year and regularly coming through when his team needed him, including in the Grand Final against Sandringham. His quick feet and turn-on-a-dime propensity – he produced the fourth-fasted agility test ever at the Combine – combined with knowing where to be make him a leading small forward in this year's draft class.

Where does he go? Melbourne has been linked to Dovaston but it looks a touch early. Carlton has also done its work but needs to decide on its plans with the two first-round picks before it is clear where Dovaston could land for it, while Adelaide and Fremantle are also possibilities deeper into the first round.

A regular goalkicker who continued to hit the scoreboard right through the year. Marsh booted 30 goals in 15 under-18 games for West Adelaide and kicked 12 more for South Australia at the under-18 carnival. He is efficient with the ball in his hands and can find some space on the lead. Clubs will have slightly differing views on what he projects as at the next level given he isn't at the tallest end of the forwards, but he can run (he finished top 10 in the 2km time trial at the Draft Combine).

Where does he go? Clubs such as the Giants and Adelaide will consider Marsh with their picks in the second half of the first round. There's also the possibility he gets through to the 20s, where Essendon will have a look if available.

The interest in Taylor has come on fast in the second half of this year as he continued to grow and develop his game as a flourishing, running, attacking half-back with the Eastern Ranges. He was an important member of their stretch to the under-18 Coates Talent League premiership, which saw Taylor upgraded to the national Draft Combine, where he impressed by winning the 20-metre sprint (2.82 seconds) and came second in the agility (7.84 seconds).

Where does he go? Taylor is viewed as being in Greater Western Sydney's mix, and also a contender for others in the teens, including Adelaide. Geelong would also look if Taylor is still on the board at its selection.

Oskar Taylor at the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

The half-forward and midfielder had an interrupted year with injury, with a broken arm ruling him out of the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships with South Australia. He returned to play some strong games for Woodville-West Torrens' under-18 side and also made his senior SANFL debut. Phillipou, the younger brother of St Kilda's Mattaes, is shorter than his brother but jumps for marks and is skilful with the ball. He is confident, believes in himself and wants to be the best.

Where does he go? Looks likely to fit in somewhere past pick 20 as clubs look at him. St Kilda has been linked but would likely have to trade into the draft as it doesn't enter until pick No.50.

Jevan Phillipou in action at the Draft Combine on October 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Greeves is a bigger-bodied midfielder who can crunch through packs and get the ball in his hands, use it well with his kicking and also push forward to be a threat close to goal. That was the case in the Coates Talent League preliminary final, when he kicked 4.2 from 35 disposals to help Eastern to the Grand Final. He didn't test at the Draft Combine because of illness but has been expected to do a follow-up 2km time trial for recruiters.

Where does he go? Hawthorn, which tried to get Greeves as part of its Next Generation Academy at the start of the year, has been linked to him with its second pick. Geelong, Essendon and the Giants have also done their work on Greeves, whose draft range is hard to predict.

Oliver Greeves handballs during the Coates Talent League Grand Final between Eastern Ranges and Sandringham Dragons on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Recruiters saw the best of Barker during the under-18 carnival, when the wingman starred for South Australia to be a key member of his side on the way to its title win. He averaged 16 disposals but also flew for his grabs and kicked some goals. After that he went back to Sturt and unfortunately tore his ACL in his knee and underwent a reconstruction, but he is still viewed as a high-end talent.

Where does he go? The Sturt prospect has plenty of interest despite the knee. He is around the mark for the Giants' top pick, while Hawthorn also has interest. If he got through to North Melbourne's pair of picks in the 20s he would be right in contention.

Harley Barker in action during the Marsh AFL National Boys Academy's clash against Coburg on April 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The key forward is on his way back from the sidelines after suffering a PCL injury at the end of the championships for Vic Metro. It ruled him out of the rest of the season but before that clubs were able to see his traits as a marking tall forward who can regularly kick hauls of goals. He did that last year as a bottom-ager as well, before missing out on Sandringham's premiership in 2024 through injury, and the left-footer had made strides in his game before the knee injury.

Where does he go? His injury absence makes Ludowyke harder to place. Greater Western Sydney has been linked as a possible suitor, as have the Cats at the end of the first round.

One of the most eye-catching players in the draft crop, Pickett is a small forward with dancing feet, a super sidestep and genuine goal nous. He kicked 32.18 at reserves level for the Bays this season, including four in the Grand Final, and clubs have been closely tracking him for several years as he gets close to his 20th birthday next month. The cousin of Melbourne star Kysaiah, Pickett also kicked four goals on his senior SANFL debut.

Where does he go? Melbourne has been linked to him for obvious reasons, but its top-10 picks looks early. Greater Western Sydney has put plenty of time into Pickett and has interest, while Sydney has also considered him but has its bid matching to do. If he got through later on then Essendon and Richmond are possibilities.

Latrelle Pickett in action during the Telstra AFL State Draft Combine on October 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The big game of Hibbins-Hargreaves' campaign was against Greater Western Victoria Rebels late in the year when he picked up 29 disposals and kicked five goals. The half-forward, who can also play in the midfield, had previously shown he can kick a haul of goals, including four from 18 disposals for Vic Country against Western Australia at the under-18 championships. A collarbone injury disrupted his year, and then illness stopped him from testing at the Draft Combine, but he can produce some exciting moments in the front half with his kicking and marking.

Where does he go? Hibbins-Hargreaves' window looks likely to open in the early 20s part of the draft, with Essendon a club that has done its work with three picks in that range.

The determined midfielder had a strong season all the way through in 2025, averaging 25 disposals in 13 games for the Cannons and also being named in the under-18 All-Australian team after his championships with Vic Metro, including a four-goal effort against the Allies. Sweid is dogged when the ball is up for grabs, brings great energy and has won some comparisons to a young Dion Prestia in his midfield game.

Where does he go? Sweid is tied to the Bombers' Next Generation Academy but where the bid falls will determine whether he ends up there. Fremantle has interest in Sweid while others rate him deeper inside the top 30.

Nairn's breakout game came midway through the under-18 championships when he kicked seven goals in a huge day out against Western Australia at Alberton Oval. It wasn't something out of the blue either, really, given the medium forward kicked 22 goals from 13 games for Central's under-18 team through the year before finishing his campaign with a stint in the midfield and impressing. Shapes as a medium forward to start his career with the option of shifting higher, and he ran well at the Draft Combine (6:15 minutes).

Where does he go? Nairn is shaping as an early call and is in the sights of Melbourne with its top-10 selections. Other clubs in the teens, such as the Giants and Crows, would also look at him if available.

Ison is a left-footed forward who can also push up the ground and make an impact as a taller midfielder, which he did late in the season with a 30-disposal and 10-clearance game for Oakleigh against Calder. He was sidelined at the Telstra AFL Draft Combine by a leg injury but his impact with the ball has pushed him into top-30 contention, with his razor-like left boot catching the eye in particular.

Where does he go? Carlton has first call on Ison as a member of its Next Generation Academy. Clubs such as Fremantle and Geelong, late in the first round, are where his bidding range begins.

Jack Ison is seen at Carlton training on July 9, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

King's big moment came in the under-18 championships for the Allies against Western Australia, when he booted 2.3 for the game and took a big grab early and then kicked the winning goal late. His highlights tape is exciting, and the snippets he shows with his athleticism make him someone who will be given time to put it all together. He backed that up at the Combine when he recorded the best standing vertical jump and a top-five placing in the 20-metre sprint (2.93 seconds). A tall forward who has some weapons that clubs will be considering.

Where does he go? As a member of the Swans Academy, Sydney can match a bid on King. Working out where that bid comes, though, is a challenge. There is a wide scope of views on where King fits in, but it looks most likely to be in the 20-35 range.

Kyle emerged in the middle of the year as a genuine draft prospect with his dashing run and drive from half-back and in the midfield with the Allies and Swans Academy. He has a smoothness to how he plays and he averaged 19 disposals for the Swans through their run of Coates Talent League games. Kyle comes from a rugby background but impressed with his Draft Combine results and his zip and height is point of difference.

Where does he go? The Giants have been linked as a club with interest in Kyle, but only hold pick 12 at this stage in his range. Fremantle and the Western Bulldogs have also been linked to him. With bids to come in a similar range for Kyle, Max King and Lachie Carmichael, the Swans will have some decisions to make on draft night.

Harry Kyle handballs during the Allies' Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Western Australia on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Thredgold rose up the ranks in the second half of the season after missing early in the year with a hand injury. The tight-checking key defender enjoys the defensive part of his role, and not just the attacking elements. He closed down some quality opponents in Sturt's run to the SANFL under-18 premiership and was best afield in the Grand Final when he took 12 marks. Is versatile on who he plays on and competitive all the way through.

Where does he go? It seems very unlikely Thredgold would get past North Melbourne's pair of picks in the 20s, should he last to that point. Hawthorn is in the mix at its second pick, while Adelaide, Fremantle and Geelong are also among the clubs who like the key defender.

Blake Thredgold handballs during South Australia's Marsh AFL National Under-18 Boys Championships clash against Vic Country on June 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

After an injury interrupted middle part of the year, Addinsall returned late in the season to perform well at VFL level for the Suns, and also impressed at the Combine, where he was ranked in the top five for the 2km time trial (6:15 minutes) and top 10 for the running vertical jump on his right side (88cm). The hard working and consistent midfielder has shown he can find the ball at all levels.

Where does he go? The Suns will wait to see where a bid comes for Addinsall. Given how early their first two Academy players are going to get bid on, if another early-ish call comes on Addinsall, it will stretch their points hand. West Coast has done its work, while Fremantle, Geelong and Essendon are other clubs who could consider a bid.