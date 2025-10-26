Described as 'competitive and combative', Harry Dean is looking to bring those attributes to Carlton where his father Peter was a two-time premiership star

Harry Dean during a Carlton training session on July 9, 2025, and (inset) Peter Dean. Pictures: AFL Photos

LIKE MOST father-son prospects, Harry Dean has watched the YouTube footage of his dad Peter. There's the running goal from half-back against Collingwood. The Grand Final vision from 1987 and 1995. And, yes, the famous fall off the premiership podium.

But whenever it's Peter who flicks the TV on, Harry knows what's coming next.

"He mostly shows me the biffs and the bashes," Dean told AFL.com.au.

It's clearly rubbed off. Dean doesn't turn 18 until next month, but he's old school. He might play like a modern intercepting key defender, but there's something about his game that's reminiscent of the best backs of yesteryear.

He's tough, physical, aggressive, combative and competitive. He also hates losing, plain and simple. At 193cm, it's those types of traits that have made Carlton's father-son prospect emerge as one of the best and most wanted youngsters in this year's draft class.

"I obviously don't mind a bit of contact or physicality myself," Dean said.

Harry Dean spoils the mark for Charlie Banfield during the Marsh AFL National U18 Boys Championships match between Vic Country and Western Australia at Mineral Resources Park on June 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'll do anything to beat my opponent or win my ball. I've been told a few times that I play a little bit old-fashioned. Obviously, dad had that at a bit of a later age. But I'd say that I'm old school. I just love the physicality of it."

That blend in Dean's game – between the new-age reading of the play and intercept marking, and the old-fashioned one-on-one duelling – is why Carlton has spent much of the last month scrambling for draft points.

Dean's brilliant campaign for both the Murray Bushrangers and Vic Country has seen him become a certified top-10 prospect. By November's Telstra AFL Draft, the Blues might even be forced to match a bid on the teenager inside the first five picks.

But it'll be worth the hassle. For a kid who grew up idolising Jacob Weitering, there's every chance Dean lines up alongside him come round one next season. Such is his lofty potential, and his determined spirit, no goal is too ambitious.

"He's as readymade a player to walk into round one from being drafted that I've seen come through the program in my involvement," Murray Bushrangers talent manager Mick Wilson told AFL.com.au.

"It's the fact that he's so competitive and combative. He just hates losing. It's white line fever. Classic white line fever. He crosses that white line and gee he is determined. I've never seen a kid like it.

Harry Dean takes a mark for Vic Country during the 2025 Marsh U18 National Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

"You peel the layers back and he's an incredibly determined kid. But he's also so focused. He's competitive and combative – and there's a difference between competitive and combative – but he's both.

"He's incredibly caring for his teammates and people around his circle, as well. His high-level footy ability is matched by his high-level character. He just ticks so many boxes in regard to his emotional intelligence, as well as his football talent. That's what I think really holds him in good stead."

Peter and Harry Dean playing together for Bullioh Football Club in the Upper Murray Football Netball League. Picture: Supplied

Dean came into the season just wanting to play. After his under-15s and under-16s campaigns were ruined by persistent injuries relating to growing pains, his under-17s season was ended just minutes after it began when he broke his shoulder in a marking contest.

So it's no surprise the key defender has gotten better the longer this year went on. Named as the national carnival's All-Australian centre half-back, Dean's best game for Vic Country was his final one, when he finished with 22 disposals, eight marks and 11 intercepts in a best-on-ground display against Vic Metro.

He finished the Coates Talent League season with the Bushrangers in fine form as well, averaging 19.2 disposals and eight marks from his final six matches. It was that type of consistency within his performance that has seen him rocket up draft boards right across the League.

Harry Dean and Zac McCarthy compete for the ball during the Marsh AFL National U18 Boys Championships match between Victoria Country and Victoria Metro at RSEA Park on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's something he really improved in, his ability to intercept and then have his head on a swivel to get the ball going quickly again," Wilson said.

"Obviously, he hadn't played much footy for 12 months, but he took a while to get moving again once he won possession. But, gee, he's developed in that area. He's a classic modern-day third tall intercept marker.

"He's similar to a Josh Battle. He runs well, his decision-making is really sound, he kicks it well enough. From what we can see, he'll just keep getting better and better."

Dean's father, Peter, was a Carlton champion. A two-time premiership player across 248 games for the Blues, he won the hearts of those at Princes Park through his toughness, courage and endless determination. The younger Dean, while taller and playing in a slightly different position across the backline, has those same traits in spades.

Carlton is desperate to add Dean this November, amassing picks No.9, 11, 43 and 54 across the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period to ensure it is well equipped to match a bid wherever it comes. Dean, in turn, is desperate to wear the navy blue and has eyes for his father's No.35 locker at some point in the future.

"I was forced to be a Carlton supporter, obviously," Dean said.

Andrew McKay and Peter Dean celebrate after winning the 1995 Grand Final between Carlton and Geelong at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Picture: AFL Photos

"Dad nearly played 250 games and he played in two premierships. That inspired me heaps through my journey to hopefully put on the same jersey and the same number as him. It would be pretty special.

"Just the influence he's had through my career and the feedback and the things he's taught me through my journey, it's been pretty special. To maybe one day put on the navy blue, it would be pretty cool."

But, at times this year, it's appeared as though the future of the father-son rule has been on shaky ground. With access, as well as the bidding system, both discussed at length through the season, Dean hasn't been able to get his head across the negativity surrounding a sentimental and longstanding feature of the game.

"Obviously, it's pretty special to the father and the son and obviously the club," Dean said.

"It would be almost a bit silly to take it away. There are a few great father-sons that have come through, look at how successful the Daicos and the Ashcroft boys have been. In a way, it's their home. Their dads have gone through there and the same system. It would be a bit weird to take that away."

Dean's entire life has revolved around Carlton. The club started its father-son academy, which was initially named the 'Peter Dean Father-Son Academy', in 2015. He was there as a seven-year-old, alongside his dad, at its launch. Ever since, his football journey has always featured stints playing in the navy blue.

Over the last 18 months, though, it's ratcheted up a notch. Last year, he became close with Camporeale twins Ben and Lucas. This year, he's spent time training with Carlton's Next Generation Academy member Jack Ison and playing for Vic Country alongside 2026 father-son prospect Cody Walker.

Cody Walker and Harry Dean of Victoria Country and Tyson Gresham and Jack Ison of Victoria Metro after the Marsh AFL National U18 Boys Championships at RSEA Park on July 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ahead of Carlton's meeting with Brisbane in July, Dean also spent a week fully immersing himself in life as an AFL player at Ikon Park. He still finds it hard to believe that in a couple of months, it will be his full-time job.

"This year has been huge. I've been able to do a few pre-season sessions with the Carlton boys and start to feel the groove of it and just see how they train and how they move through the day," Dean said.

"I was lucky enough to do a full week as well, that was the week they were in-season playing against Brisbane. I saw how they prepared and set up for it.

"Every time I go in there, it's just … I've obviously been in there a fair bit now, but it still feels weird. Every time. It’s the real stuff, these are the AFL boys you watch on TV. This is it.

"It's just weird. On the TV, I watch Jacob Weitering and I just love how he plays the game. Obviously, your mates talk about it at school. They go, 'I wish I could see him and train and play with him'. But I'm living that, in a way. It just doesn't feel right."