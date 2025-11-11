Tanner Bruhn will rejoin the Cats' football program for the start of pre-season training after legal proceedings in the Geelong Magistrates Court were finalised on Tuesday

Tanner Bruhn at Geelong training on February 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG midfielder Tanner Bruhn will rejoin the Cats' football program for the start of pre-season training after prosecutors dropped all charges against him in a sexual assault case.

Bruhn and his co-accused, Patrick Sinnott, faced Geelong Magistrates Court on Tuesday where charges were formally withdrawn.

The pair was charged earlier this year after prosecutors alleged they had assaulted a woman in a car in the early hours of February 5, 2023, after attending a Geelong venue.

Both Bruhn and Sinnott have always maintained their innocence.

Bruhn's identity had been suppressed by a court order for the duration of the legal proceedings, preventing any public comment, but his barrister asked for the order to be lifted following the prosecution's application to withdraw the charges.

Bruhn was stood down by the AFL once the criminal charges were brought against him, prohibiting him from playing at any level of Australian football, including AFL and VFL.

The 23-year-old took part in Geelong's pre-season match simulation against Hawthorn on February 17 but has not played at any level since.

The AFL's stand-down order was lifted once the charges were withdrawn on Tuesday.

Bruhn's barrister Dermot Dann KC told the court on Tuesday that Bruhn "should be regarded now and forever as someone who was 100 per cent innocent."

Geelong confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Bruhn was free to begin training with the club when players return later this month.

"Geelong Football Club acknowledges the finalisation of legal proceedings in the Geelong Magistrates’ Court today, where all charges in relation to Tanner Bruhn have been withdrawn," the club said in a statement.

"Until today, a court-imposed suppression order has been in place for the duration of these legal proceedings prohibiting any public comment.

"While legal proceedings have been ongoing, the Club has provided professional welfare to Tanner during this time and will continue to do so.

"Tanner will return to the football program for the start of pre-season training."

The AFL released a statement acknowledging that the charges had been dropped against Bruhn and confirming that he was free to play again.

"The AFL confirms that, following notification in early 2025 of several criminal charges being brought against Geelong Football Club player, Tanner Bruhn, that Mr Bruhn was stood down by the AFL from playing pending the hearing and determination of those charges," the League said.



"Mr Bruhn was stood down from playing at any level of Australian Football (including AFL and VFL), which remained in place until the charges were withdrawn, which formally occurred in Court today.



"Suppression orders preventing publication of any details in relation to this matter have previously prevented the AFL or any party making public comment."

Bruhn has played 36 games for Geelong since joining the club ahead of the 2023 season from GWS, for a career total of 66 matches since he was selected at No.12 in the 2020 AFL Draft.