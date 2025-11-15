Beau Addinsall says it's his dream to play for Gold Coast but is prepared for the possibility another club calls his name on draft night

Beau Addinsall in action during the 2025 Coates Talent League match between Eastern Ranges and Gold Coast Suns Academy at Box Hill City Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

OVER the past month, Beau Addinsall has put the first steps in place to move interstate should the cards fall that way on draft night.

Addinsall is one of five Gold Coast Academy players projected to be bid on within the first two rounds, and while it's his "dream" to play for the Suns, the prolific midfielder is cognisant it could go another way.

With Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson expected to attract bids early on November 20, Addinsall, Jai Murray and Koby Coulson have slightly more nervous waits to see whether they will remain in Queensland.

"My dream has to always been to play for the Suns … but I believe any team that puts their trust in me, that's the team I want to be at," Addinsall said.

"There’s a fair few talented boys in this age group at the Suns, so to get them all would be difficult. It's not my job, which is lucky.

"They (Gold Coast) said they'd like to have me on the list, it just depends if they have the points.

"It's definitely nerve-racking. I've always lived here so it'd be different to move, but it's something I'd be excited for."

Learn More 29:39

Addinsall, Murray and Uwland have been teammates at the Burleigh Bombers most of their junior careers, dreaming of the day they would make the AFL.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

Addinsall was an under-15 and under-16 All-Australian and had an excellent bottom-age campaign in 2024 before a hamstring injury restricted him to just one game in this year's under-18 championships.

The strong-running midfielder has shown an ability to play half-forward or wing when he's lined up for Gold Coast's VFL team in the past two seasons.

Beau Addinsall celebrates kicking a goal during the U16 Championships match between Gold Coast and Tasmania at Heritage Bank Stadium on July 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

After speaking to "10 or 11" clubs at the AFL Combine, the 18-year-old said he had thought about what it would be like to move interstate should it happen.

"I got a month out from the draft and I was like 'Oh, this might actually happen'.

"I've changed up some things at home, like I do my own washing, and I started making dinner for the family.

"I started getting prepared for it.

"I've got a few different pastas, a broccoli pasta, spaghetti bolognaise. Mum's been good at helping me out."

Beau Addinsall in action during a Marsh AFL National Academy Boys training session at The Hanger on December 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Addinsall spent a good portion of the last AFL pre-season training with the Suns, and didn't waste the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the game.

"The captain (Noah Anderson). I tried to pick his brain a little bit and watch the things he does before training. He's in the gym trying to get his body right.

"I'd like to think of myself as a really consistent player. I feel like you know what you’re going to get each week from me.

"My work-rate's a real strength, my hands, my ball use and my ability to impact in the forward half."