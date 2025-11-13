Contracted until the end of 2026, coach Matthew Nicks is set for talks with the Crows

Matthew Nicks addresses his players during Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE'S hierarchy will accelerate talks with coach Matthew Nicks about a contract extension in the next month.

Nicks is contracted until the end of the 2026 season, his seventh year at the helm of the Crows.

"We have had some dialogue with the coach in relation to that," Adelaide chairman John Olsen told reporters on Thursday.

"That's a work in progress.

"We will have a look at that over the course of the next month or so."

Asked if he expected Nicks' contract to be extended before next season, Olsen replied: "I can't answer that because we're having discussions.

"We operate on the basis of very open and frank conversations internally about matters such as that.

"And those conversations have commenced and we'll see where they get to during the course of the remainder of this year."

Nicks last season took the Crows to the minor premiership but the club bombed out of the finals with consecutive losses – the first VFL/AFL minor premier to exit in straight sets since 1983.

Adelaide enters next week's Telstra AFL Draft with a first selection at pick 16, ahead of three other picks starting at 48.

The Crows then hope to secure Brisbane's dual premiership utility Callum Ah Chee in next Friday's pre-season draft after being unable to strike a trade with the Lions.

Ah Chee remains steadfast on joining Adelaide but there is a risk other clubs with pre-season selections ahead of the Crows could try and pinch the 28-year-old.

"We're certainly committed to Cal Ah Chee," Olsen said.

"And if you listen to his manager, he is certainly committed to coming to the Adelaide Football Club.

"So we're hopeful that we'll be able to lock that away ... we're working to achieve that objective and I'm optimistic that will be the outcome."