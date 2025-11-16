Even with deep family ties to the Suns, Koby Coulson says his dad would be thrilled no matter which club drafts him

Koby Coulson fires off a handpass during a 2025 Coates Talent League match, and (inset) on a training camp in New Zealand with Gold Coast in 2018. Pictures: AFL Photos, supplied

KOBY Coulson's connection to Gold Coast runs a lot deeper than simply graduating from its Academy this year.

The tough inside midfielder, who burst into draft calculations with a terrific 2025, has not only supported the Suns since he was a youngster, but also been in and around the club since the age of 11.

Along with his dad, Bruce – who is a foundation member and club's No.1 ticket holder – Coulson went on back-to-back pre-season camps to New Zealand with the senior team in late 2018 and 2019.

Koby Coulson with his dad Bruce on Gold Coast's training camp in New Zealand in 2018. Picture: Supplied

By far the youngest on the training trips, he was a popular member among the players, striking up a friendship with Wil Powell that endures stronger than ever today.

"Me and dad absolutely loved it," Coulson recalls with a smile.

"Being such a young boy, looking up to those players was an unreal experience, being able to train with them … and going to a different country was even better.

"It was my earliest moment with the Suns, but I've supported them for a long time."

Koby Coulson on Gold Coast's training camp in New Zealand in 2018. Picture: Supplied

Playing his junior footy with Broadbeach, Coulson was somewhat of a slow-burn, overcoming injuries as an under-16 before attracting some interest as a bottom-ager last year.

But it was 2025 that put the powerful midfielder on the map, starring for the Allies in the under-18 championships and earning himself an All-Australian selection.

For the second straight year he played in the VFL, showing himself more than capable across six games at that level.

"It's been the best football year of my life," he said.

"I think I've played really consistently. The one thing that set me up for this year was the pre-season we got to do with the Suns boys last year.

"Doing that, being able to train with Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson, Touk Miller, those midfielders, being able to do that in the pre-season and going back to under-18s knowing you've trained with those boys, really made me confident this year."

Lachy Dovaston and Koby Coulson compete for the ball during the Marsh AFL National Championships U18 match between Allies and Victoria Metro at Brighton Homes Arena on July 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Coulson said he spoke to five clubs at the AFL Draft Combine, taking the total to 12 over the season.

With Zeke Uwland and Dylan Patterson likely to receive early bids, and Beau Addinsall, Jai Murray and Coulson also Academy graduates expected to attract attention, there's no guarantee they'll all end up playing at Carrara in 2026.

Coulson said he's "excited" about his situation and has begun learning to cook and wash if he does get drafted and needs to move away from Queensland.

And how does he think dad would handle him playing for another club?

"Any parent would be absolutely over the moon," he said.

"He'd still probably be more excited than me. You'd probably see him on the floor crying (with excitement) if I got drafted to any club. He wouldn't care.

"It's definitely crossed our mind. Either way it'd be a great opportunity to be on a list.

"Even if I don't land at the Suns, I think they'd still be happy and proud if I get drafted."