Callan Ward walks from the field with family members after the match between Greater Western Sydney and St Kilda at Engie Stadium in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

N TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett unpack the biggest off-field headlines from the 2025 season.

- An ACL tear ended Callan Ward's career in devastating fashion

- The Big O went out on a high after missing last year's premiership through injury

- Sam Docherty called time after one of the most inspirational careers ever

- Travis Boak was the epitome of loyalty after 19 seasons at Port

- Should the Suns name their best and fairest award after inaugural player and skipper David Swallow after he hung up the boots?

- Eagles premiership heroes Jeremy McGovern (medically retired) and Dom Sheed, two-time Brownlow Medallist Nat Fyfe, and three-time premiership Hawk Luke Breust were others to call time

