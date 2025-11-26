Champion Data has updated the Fantasy player lists in preparation for next season

Harry Sheezel, Chad Warner, Luke Jackson. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE DRAFT is over, and we have playing lists for all 18 clubs. Subsequently, Fantasy positions have been allocated for all players.

Champion Data allocates player positions for the official Fantasy game of the AFL by considering where they line up during games. If a player appears in a position for more than 35 per cent of their game time, they will receive that allocation.

Dual-position players (DPPs) are those who have 35 per cent or more in two positions. 95 players will start the season with DPP, 51 of which have MID/FWD status.

Each year the biggest changes come from those who had FWD status the previous season and due to their midfield roles – and subsequent points boost in some cases – are named as MID only.

2025's No.1 Fantasy player based on average was Bailey Smith. He is listed as MID-only. From the previous season, top 10 forwards Matt Kennedy, Jack Macrae and Chad Warner will be available as midfielders from the start of the Fantasy season while Luke Jackson can only be selected as a ruck.

Bailey Smith during the 2025 Grand Final between Geelong and Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

Who are the top ranked forwards now?

North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel has picked up FWD status for the new season and he looks set to be the top forward for 2026. He averaged almost 12 points more than Nic Martin, the next best player on the list. The Bomber will be missing a significant part of the season as he recovers from an ACL injury.

This means there is almost 15 points between Sheezel and Gryan Miers.

Will this make Sheezel not only a first round selection in Fantasy Draft, but the No.1 pick next season?

Harry Sheezel handballs during the match between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

A big question when it comes to Fantasy Draft will be where new Saint Sam Flanders will land. He has shown that he can score well in Fantasy, especially as a midfielder, and there will likely be opportunity at his new club. He averaged 68.2 and may be a big Fantasy improver in 2026.

Player Team Position 2025 Average 2025 Games Harry Sheezel North Melbourne MID/FWD 109.2 23 Nic Martin Essendon MID/FWD 97.4 16 Gryan Miers Geelong FWD 93.8 21 Christian Petracca Gold Coast MID/FWD 90.4 23 Shaun Mannagh Geelong FWD 88.1 20 Kysaiah Pickett Melbourne MID/FWD 87.3 20 Izak Rankine Adelaide MID/FWD 87.2 22 Jeremy Cameron Geelong FWD 83.6 23 Zac Bailey Brisbane MID/FWD 83.5 22

How have the defenders changed?

From last season's top 10 defenders list, Sheezel and Martin are no longer available down back while Max Holmes and Josh Daicos are back to being MID-only.

Following a mid-season switch to playing behind the ball, Connor Rozee is one of the reliable defenders available behind Fantasy favourites Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Lachie Whitfield.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates his match-winning goal against Melbourne in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Defenders have shown they can score with the best midfielders in recent seasons and will be highly sought after players in both Fantasy Classic and Draft as coaches build their sides and rankings in the new year.

Player Team Position 2025 Average 2025 Games Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera St Kilda DEF 110.8 23 Lachie Whitfield GWS DEF 105.2 22 Connor Rozee Port Adelaide DEF/MID 104.1 21 Dayne Zorko Brisbane DEF 101.5 23 Jack Sinclair St Kilda DEF 100.7 23 Lachie Ash GWS DEF 100.1 23 Josh Daicos Collingwood DEF 94.2 23 Christian Salem Melbourne DEF 93.0 23 Rory Laird Adelaide DEF 92.6 20 Bailey Dale Western Bulldogs DEF 92.0 23

During the season, players can add an extra position if they qualify under the 35 per cent rule. These additions occur three times every season. In 2026, updates will be made ahead of round six, 12 and 18.

