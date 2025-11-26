THE DRAFT is over, and we have playing lists for all 18 clubs. Subsequently, Fantasy positions have been allocated for all players.
Champion Data allocates player positions for the official Fantasy game of the AFL by considering where they line up during games. If a player appears in a position for more than 35 per cent of their game time, they will receive that allocation.
Dual-position players (DPPs) are those who have 35 per cent or more in two positions. 95 players will start the season with DPP, 51 of which have MID/FWD status.
Each year the biggest changes come from those who had FWD status the previous season and due to their midfield roles – and subsequent points boost in some cases – are named as MID only.
2025's No.1 Fantasy player based on average was Bailey Smith. He is listed as MID-only. From the previous season, top 10 forwards Matt Kennedy, Jack Macrae and Chad Warner will be available as midfielders from the start of the Fantasy season while Luke Jackson can only be selected as a ruck.
Who are the top ranked forwards now?
North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel has picked up FWD status for the new season and he looks set to be the top forward for 2026. He averaged almost 12 points more than Nic Martin, the next best player on the list. The Bomber will be missing a significant part of the season as he recovers from an ACL injury.
This means there is almost 15 points between Sheezel and Gryan Miers.
Will this make Sheezel not only a first round selection in Fantasy Draft, but the No.1 pick next season?
A big question when it comes to Fantasy Draft will be where new Saint Sam Flanders will land. He has shown that he can score well in Fantasy, especially as a midfielder, and there will likely be opportunity at his new club. He averaged 68.2 and may be a big Fantasy improver in 2026.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Position
|
2025 Average
|
2025 Games
|
Harry Sheezel
|
North Melbourne
|
MID/FWD
|
109.2
|
23
|
Nic Martin
|
Essendon
|
MID/FWD
|
97.4
|
16
|
Gryan Miers
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
93.8
|
21
|
Christian Petracca
|
Gold Coast
|
MID/FWD
|
90.4
|
23
|
Shaun Mannagh
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
88.1
|
20
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
Melbourne
|
MID/FWD
|
87.3
|
20
|
Izak Rankine
|
Adelaide
|
MID/FWD
|
87.2
|
22
|
Jeremy Cameron
|
Geelong
|
FWD
|
83.6
|
23
|
Zac Bailey
|
Brisbane
|
MID/FWD
|
83.5
|
22
How have the defenders changed?
From last season's top 10 defenders list, Sheezel and Martin are no longer available down back while Max Holmes and Josh Daicos are back to being MID-only.
Following a mid-season switch to playing behind the ball, Connor Rozee is one of the reliable defenders available behind Fantasy favourites Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Lachie Whitfield.
Defenders have shown they can score with the best midfielders in recent seasons and will be highly sought after players in both Fantasy Classic and Draft as coaches build their sides and rankings in the new year.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Position
|
2025 Average
|
2025 Games
|
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
110.8
|
23
|
Lachie Whitfield
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
105.2
|
22
|
Connor Rozee
|
Port Adelaide
|
DEF/MID
|
104.1
|
21
|
Dayne Zorko
|
Brisbane
|
DEF
|
101.5
|
23
|
Jack Sinclair
|
St Kilda
|
DEF
|
100.7
|
23
|
Lachie Ash
|
GWS
|
DEF
|
100.1
|
23
|
Josh Daicos
|
Collingwood
|
DEF
|
94.2
|
23
|
Christian Salem
|
Melbourne
|
DEF
|
93.0
|
23
|
Rory Laird
|
Adelaide
|
DEF
|
92.6
|
20
|
Bailey Dale
|
Western Bulldogs
|
DEF
|
92.0
|
23
During the season, players can add an extra position if they qualify under the 35 per cent rule. These additions occur three times every season. In 2026, updates will be made ahead of round six, 12 and 18.
