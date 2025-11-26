Hunter Holmes says he was overjoyed to join his brother Max at Geelong and details his "full-circle" moment with Nathan Buckley

Hunter Holmes poses for a photo after being drafted by Geelong in the 2025 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: Geelong FC

GEELONG draftee Hunter Holmes is relishing being reunited with new assistant coach Nathan Buckley as he sets out to prove he's his own man in his debut season.

The 18-year-old brother of Cats star Max has already drawn strong comparisons with his sibling, who he has joined in blue-and-white hoops after being selected with pick No.33 in the Telstra AFL Draft.

The pair share a strong athletic pedigree and the explosive speed of their mother - Commonwealth Games 400m relay gold medallist Lee Naylor.

The younger Holmes hopes blending that pace with his impressive endurance can help him have an impact at the top level.

"(Max) is a good person to be compared to, so I'll take it, but I'm looking forward to making my own name out there as well," Holmes said.

The pair spent time opposed to each other in midfield and stoppage drills as a largely inexperienced Geelong group trained at Deakin University on Wednesday.

Max Holmes was one of several established players who took part in the early pre-season session, alongside recruit James Worpel, who moved to the Cats in a trade from Hawthorn.

Oliver Dempsey, Lawson Humphries and Shaun Mannagh - all members of the team thrashed by Brisbane in the Grand Final - were also in action.

"It was a bit of fun being on him. I think he gets into me a little bit, but it's good," Holmes said of taking on his 23-year-old brother.

"I was lucky enough to know a couple of the young boys that are close with Max and I've done some training with them in the past.

"It makes that transition a little bit easier."

Geelong's 2025 draftees Nick Driscoll, Hunter Holmes, Harley Barker and Jesse Mellor at GMHBA Stadium. Picture: Geelong FC

Holmes was Geelong's second selection at the draft after Mt Barker product Harley Barker (pick 24), and said it was a dream come true to officially link up with his brother in Cats colours.

"I had a bit of an idea and I was really hoping for it, but with the way the draft goes, you never know what's going to happen," he said.

"I just had my fingers crossed and I was very happy with the outcome.

"My whole family was there (watching the draft) and it was pretty emotional.

"They've all been hoping for this outcome the whole year, so there were a couple of tears and a lot of smiles."

Former Collingwood captain and coach Buckley is a key addition to long-time Geelong senior coach Chris Scott's staff this year and ran drills at Wednesday's session.

The 53-year-old coached Holmes, as well as one of his own sons, in the Prahran juniors while he was in charge of the Magpies.

"I don't know how much coaching 12-year-olds need, but he was unreal," Holmes said.

"A real gentle coach, but he was unreal.

"It was pretty cool to have that full-circle moment and I'm back with him.

"He's obviously got a lot of experience and he's a great coach."

Holmes is also eager to link up with Geelong superstar Bailey Smith, who made headlines on and off the field in his first season with the club after moving across from the Western Bulldogs.

"I'm keen to meet Bailey Smith and get around him," Holmes said.

"He's a good character, so it will be fun. But he's a great player as well, so that will be pretty cool."